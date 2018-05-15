FAYETTEVILLE -- Another dominant weekend at home has Arkansas one step closer to an SEC West title and top-eight national seed.

Following a sweep of then-No. 25 Texas A&M, the Razorbacks jumped one spot to No. 6 in the HawgBeat composite poll, which is made up of the five major college baseball rankings.

Four of the five polls moved Arkansas up one spot, while the fifth - the USA Today Coaches Poll - kept it at No. 6. The Razorbacks are No. 5 in the Baseball America and NCBWA rankings, No. 6 in D1Baseball's top 25 and No. 7 according to Perfect Game.

The Aggies dropped out of the composite poll with the sweep, but Georgia - Arkansas' final regular-season opponent - sits at No. 15. The Bulldogs actually rose one spot despite losing two of three at No. 1 Florida.

Arkansas has an 11-4 record against teams in the top 25, with three such games remaining at Georgia. The Razorbacks also won two of three games against South Carolina, which is ranked in a couple of major polls but still outside the top 25 in the composite.

Here is a complete rundown of the HawgBeat composite poll (change from last week in parenthesis, SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):

1. Florida - 125 points (--)

2. Oregon State - 120 (+1)

3. Stanford - 114 (-1)

4. North Carolina State - 108 (+1)

5. Ole Miss - 104 (+1)

6. Arkansas - 101 (+1)

7. Clemson - 94 (--)

8. North Carolina - 90 (-4)

9. Duke - 86 (+2)

10. East Carolina - 79 (+2)

11. Texas Tech - 70 (-1)

12. Minnesota - 68 (+3)

13. Florida State - 67 (+1)

14. Southern Miss - 58 (-5)

15. Georgia - 52.5 (+1)

16. Texas - 50 (+1)

17. Stetson - 47 (+4)

18. Kentucky - 37 (+1)

19. UCLA - 35

20. Tennessee Tech - 32.5

21. Coastal Carolina - 26

t-22. Auburn - 13

t-22. Houston - 13

24. UConn - 11

25. Indiana - 7

Receiving votes: Oklahoma State (6), Dallas Baptist (5), South Carolina (4), South Florida (2)