Heston Kjerstad's walk-off home run gave Arkansas a series win over South Alabama, but the Razorbacks still went just 2-2 last week thanks to a midweek loss to Illinois State.

The result was a drop of four spots to No. 15 in the latest HawgBeat Composite Poll, which combines the six major college baseball rankings. The Razorbacks were as high as No. 4 two weeks ago, but have lost five of their last seven games.

Because weekend series are generally considered more important than midweek games, most of the individual polls moved Arkansas down a little bit. Baseball America (No. 14), D1Baseball (No. 14) and Perfect Game (No. 15) each moved it down one spot, while Collegiate Baseball dropped it two spots to No. 15.

The other two rankings - the USA Today Coaches Poll and NCBWA poll - each moved the Razorbacks down five spots, but that was more of a regression to the mean, as they are still ranked No. 15 and No. 16, respectively.

There are 10 SEC teams in the top 25, with an 11th - Alabama - just missing out and sitting atop the "receiving votes" section. The Crimson Tide and eight of those ranked teams make up Arkansas' conference schedule. South Carolina is the only SEC team the Razorbacks will play during the regular season that is currently unranked.

Here are a few other tidbits about this week's Composite Poll:

~Two teams moved into the top 25 - No. 20 Virginia (won 2 of 3 vs. then-No. 10 North Carolina State) and t-No. 21 Pepperdine (won 2 of 3 vs. then-No. 14 Michigan).

~The two teams that dropped out to make room for those teams were Michigan (in addition to the series loss to Pepperdine, it also split games at sub-.500 Stanford and Cal) and TCU (previously No. 20, went 1-4).

~Behind the SEC, which leads the way with 10 ranked teams, the ACC is second with seven teams in the top 25. The Big 12 (3) and Pac-12 (2) are the only other conferences with multiple teams in the Composite Poll, while The American (UCF), Big West (Long Beach State) and WCC (Pepperdine) have one team apiece.

~Florida is now the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball. It is also the only remaining unbeaten Division I team, sitting at 16-0.

~Although the order is different in the six polls, there is nearly a consensus on the top five teams. After the Gators, Texas Tech, Georgia, UCLA and Louisville are ranked No. 2-5 in most of the polls. The only exceptions are the Baseball America and USA Today Coaches Polls, which have Louisville at No. 6 and Miami (Fla.) and Ole Miss, respectively, at No. 5.

Here is a rundown of the entire updated composite poll, complete with each team's highest and lowest composite ranking of the 2020 season (SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics)...