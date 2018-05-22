FAYETTEVILLE -- Consecutive heartbreaking losses to Georgia over the weekend mean Arkansas ended the regular season without a single series victory on the road.

However, the Razorbacks fell only two spots to No. 8 in the HawgBeat composite poll, which is made up of the five major college baseball rankings.

The USA Today Coaches Poll actually has Arkansas at No. 7, down only one spot, while two others - D1Baseball and NCBWA - have the Razorbacks at the same ranking as the composite, No. 8. They check in at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, in the Baseball America and Perfect Game polls.

Winning the series against Arkansas made Georgia the biggest mover of the week, jumping eight spots all the way up to No. 7. In all, six SEC teams are in the top 25, with three more receiving votes.

The Razorbacks are 11-7 against teams in the composite poll and 15-10 against teams ranked in at least one of the five individual polls.

Here is a complete rundown of the HawgBeat composite poll (change from last week in parenthesis, SEC teams in bold, Arkansas opponents in italics):

1. Oregon State - 121.5 (+1)

2. Florida - 121 (-1)

3. Stanford - 117.5 (--)

4. Ole Miss - 109 (+1)

5. Clemson - 104 (+2)

6. North Carolina - 101 (+2)

7. Georgia - 89 (+8)

8. Arkansas - 88 (-2)

9. North Carolina State - 83 (-5)

10. Texas Tech - 80 (+1)

11. Florida State - 77 (+2)

12. Minnesota - 73 (--)

13. Texas - 65 (+3)

14. Duke - 57 (-5)

15. Southern Miss - 54 (-1)

16. East Carolina - 50 (-6)

17. Stetson - 47 (--)

18. UCLA - 36 (+1)

19. Tennessee Tech - 34 (+1)

20. Coastal Carolina - 31 (+1)

21. Houston - 20 (+1)

22. Auburn - 19 (--)

23. UConn - 17 (+1)

24. South Carolina - 10 (+4)

25. Indiana - 7 (--)

Receiving votes: Kentucky (5), Louisville (3), Missouri State (2), South Florida (2), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)