It's going to be an electric night at Springdale Har-Ber tonight as the no. 10 ranked 7A Wildcats host 5A powerhouse Pulaski Academy Bruins. While Pulaski boasts three Hooten Top 50 recruits, Har-Ber doesn't have a prospect on the list.

According to Rivals, there are just two prospects on either teams with Division-I offers. The no. 1 tight end in the nation Hudson Henry holds 21 offers, and another offensive weapon for the Bruins, wide receiver John David White who holds an offer from Air Force.

Most Arkansas high school football experts will tell you this will be a pretty evenly matched game with Har-Ber's size going up against Pulaski's well-oiled winning machine. Since 2010, the Bruins have gone an incredible 102-8, led by head coach Kevin Kelley. It is the first time Kelley has brought his unorthodox, aggressive style to Northwest Arkansas, a style that's won the team four consecutive 5A state championships. Kelley refuses to punt the ball, always goes for two and tries for an onside kick every chance he gets.

Har-Ber started off 2017 very strong with five wins but went 0-3 against Bentonville, Bentonville West and Fayetteville High School to finish 7-4. Meanwhile, Pulaski went 14-0 averaging an incredible 56 points and 571 yards per game.

At the helm of the offense for Pulaski will be junior quarterback Braden Bratcher who played several different positions in 2017. He capped off the year throwing 79 percent with six touchdowns in the air and four on the ground, racking up over 800 all-purpose yards. Bratcher's number one weapon will be Henry, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end. He caught 72 passes in 2017 for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Har-Ber has a returning quarterback, Blaise Wittschen who started the final three games of the season for the Wildcats. Wittschen went 28-43 passing for 310 yards and one touchdown in 2017 and his coach Chris Wood is hoping the junior can make it happen this year after the team lost six three-year starters after last season.

While Har-Ber has the numbers, their lack of quality depth in the secondary could give Henry and the Bruins the upper hand.

Only one team will leave Springdale undefeated to start the 2018 season, kick-off is at 7 p.m.