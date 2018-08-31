Legacy High School (Mansfield, TX) at Jenks High School (Oklahoma) - 7:30 PM CT

To kick off their 2018 season, the Legacy Broncos are traveling up from the Dallas area to Jenks, Oklahoma to take on the Jenks Trojans. This is the HawgBeat game of the week because it features four very high-priority Arkansas prospects, one already committed to the Razorbacks.

Leading the defensive line for the Broncos is 6-foot, 280-pound Enoch Jackson Jr, one of seven Razorback defensive line commits. Jackson is a very solid defensive tackle for Legacy who've been playoff contenders every year under their former-Sooner head coach Chris Melson.

On the defensive line with Jackson is another Arkansas offer, 3-star defensive tackle/defensive end Taurean Carter. Carter has cut his list to just four programs, Arkansas, Michigan State, Texas and Texas Tech and plans to official visit at least to both Arkansas and Mich. St. before committing somewhere in late October. Also playing defense for Legacy is 4-star A&M commit and Carter's cousin, Jeffery Carter.

Anchoring the Broncos' defense (and playing quarterback) is arguably one of the Razorbacks most recruited athletes, Jalen Catalon. Catalon is a 4-star safety and he wants to take an official visit to Arkansas this season. He was on the Hill for the Hogs' barbecue at the end of the summer and they'll battle it out with Texas, Clemson, TCU and Ohio State until January.

Up against Jackson and Carter on the offensive line for Jenks is new Arkansas offer Brady Latham. Latham is the son of a former Oklahoma Sooner who actually played with Legacy's head coach Melson.

Another big key for the 1-0 Trojans is linebacker Earenest Grayson. Grayson is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior with a Texas State offer.

The Jenks Trojans have won 16 state championships, tied for second in the entire state of Oklahoma. Legacy is a newer high school program which began in 2008, and the Broncos have yet to win a Texas state title in 5A. Melson and Legacy went 12-3 last season, 11-3 in 2016. After years of dominating in Oklahoma, head coach Allan Trimble and the Trojans had their first down season with a 7-5 finish.

Stay tuned on HawgBeat all night long for live updates from the match-up as well as post-game highlights, photos and interviews.