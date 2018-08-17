For the debut of HawgBeat's High School Game of the Week, we're taking the trip from Fayetteville to one of the most heavily recruited areas for the Hogs, Memphis, Tennessee. It's the first night of Friday high school football in the state and, just outside the city, two good teams are trying to start their seasons 1-0.

Head Coach Brian Stewart's Briarcrest Christian Saints host Joe Rocconi's White Station Rebels at 7 p.m. The Razorbacks have a special connection to the Saints as Assistant Director of Ops S.J. Tuohy Jr. once attended the school. Now, the Hogs are after two impressive 2020 prospects, offensive tackle Omari Thomas and athlete Jabari Small. Thomas has hit the Hill twice already while Small picked up his offer after a good camp performance this summer.

Stewart is beginning his fourth season as head coach of the Saints and is coming off his third winning season, finishing 9-2. No. 12-ranked Briarcrest opens the season as the favorite against White Station, which is ranked 62nd.

Briarcrest has just three players with reported offers according to Rivals, Thomas being the highest-ranked at no. 239 in the Rivals250. The quarterback for the Saints is 2-star Richmond commit Jackson Walker. Small plays running running back and corner, and tallied three interceptions in 2017.

The underdogs of the match-up, the Rebels start the 2018 season coming off of a 6-8 season in what has been an up-and-down last five years for White Station. White Station has had a slew of prospects go Division-I in the last 10 years, including two 4-star prospects who went to Tennessee and Oregon.

One of the senior leaders for the Rebels is new Arkansas linebacker offer Elias Neal. Neal has a plethora of small school offers but his Razorback offer is by far the most prestigious. White Station's next big-time prospect is 2020 offensive tackle, Ray Curry. Curry weighs in at 300 pounds and towers over his opponents at 6-foot-5.

Tonight's game is a rematch of the 2017 season opener that Briarcrest took 45-21. Saint's starting QB Jackson Walker ripped through White Station's secondary with long bombs and finished the game with 332 passing yards and three scores in the air, including a TD to Jabari Small.



