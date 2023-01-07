The new year has arrived and the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks sit at 12-2 (1-1) with a ranked road matchup at No. 22 Auburn on Saturday. Recruiting is heating up for the 2024 cycle, there is some noise surrounding a certain 2023 prospect, and the Razorbacks and coach Eric Musselman are still looking to solidify their rotation after two key injuries. As always, every single question from The Trough message board at HawgBeat.com is answered on the board, while the best questions from Twitter are chosen. If you want to guarantee an answer, subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

What is your honest guess on Ian Jackson? If we somehow get Holland & Jackson wants to reclassify, could we take Jackson too? - @Sir OinksAlot on HawgBeat

My most honest guess would be that Jackson ends up at Kentucky, but that’s subject to change. Arkansas gets him on campus next Wednesday against Alabama with a stripe out and an insane environment. Musselman is throwing the kitchen sink at him, and I’ll never count out Musselman on the recruiting trail. I don’t think Musselman is in the business of turning away five stars, either. I think if the one to commit second would be okay playing with the one to commit first (if that’s even what happens), it would be a situation similar to this past class where Musselman landed three four-stars and then took three five-stars because he ended up being able to.

Do you think Muss will start going a little harder after shooting on the recruiting trail/portal? I know length and versatility are top priorities for him, but he has to adjust a little bit right? - @Chuck Roper on HawgBeat

I think he has to. Layden Blocker will probably be one of the better shooters he’s signed out of high school outside of Nick Smith, Moses Moody, and Joseph Pinion, and he’s looking at guys like Jase Richardson and Dink Pate, among others, in the 2024 class, and those guys are snipers. I’ve said it before: eight of the last 10 national champions have at least one 40% or better three point shooter and the other two had multiple 37%+ shooters. At this point, Final Four and National Championship are the next steps — he has to address that area.

What % would you give these guys to leave to go pro: Walsh, Council, and Brazile. - @PorkshankRedemption on HawgBeat