Once again we continue our weekly mailbag series answering reader questions. As always, every question posted on the HawgBeat premium message board, The Trough, is answered, while some of the ones from Twitter are. The questions have been fantastic lately, so keep up the good work down the home stretch of the season!

What do you think the floor should be, percentage wise, for a 3 point shooter we bring in? - HawgBeat user @AtticusHog

I think that can depend on volume and level of play. For instance, a high-volume, high major transfer I would say probably say 35% or better. Mid-major or low-major high-volume would probably need to be at least 38%. Lower volume guys that designated shooters, three and D role players, or stretch fours should be pushing 40% or higher at any level. The reason for the difference is that it is more likely the high major transfers will maintain their average having played against a similar level of competition. Playing high major college basketball is difficult for many reasons, but transferring up comes with an adjustment process. The defenses are better, the players are better and more athletic, and it's harder to get open. Shooters have to constantly move to get open and wide open looks are few and far between. Players transferring from lower levels of division one might be accustomed to more open shots, so having to get off shots with minimal space could see percentages drop. For example, JD Notae shot 35.2% from three at Jacksonville over two seasons and 31.3% at Arkansas.

What are the chances of Muss now getting a mega contract from Hunter considering what has happened this season? Also do you foresee any staff changes after the season? - HawgBeat user @demziah_01

I still think he gets a hefty bonus and extension. The last two years speak for themselves, and he managed to make the tournament again this year. Obviously the expectations were much higher, but injuries started before the season even began, a couple of piece struggled to fit, shooting was worse than even anticipated, etc. Part of the ailments are on Musselman, of course, as head coach, but he still navigated the challenges to get this team NCAA Tournament bound. The most likely reason the extension and raise will HAVE to happen, in addition to Musselman’s track record, is the fact that his buyout sits at $2 million currently, which is pretty cheap in the grand scheme of things. Especially when looking at major universities. As far as staff changes, I don't necessarily foresee any, but there is always the chance that the NBA comes calling for Smart or Argenal gets another head coaching opportunity, but I think there should be some continuity from this year to next.

So what are your thoughts on the Hogs winning against A&M tonight? - HawgBeat user @Hawg02

I think Arkansas matches up better against Texas A&M on a neutral floor than it does against Auburn. Both teams are familiar with each other - it’ll be their third matchup this season - and Texas A&M has gotten better as the year has gone on. Arkansas went smaller against Auburn and it worked well, and I expect that to be the same against the Aggies. They don’t have a dominant post presence and are pretty slow-paced and guard-driven. As long as the Razorbacks convert their offensive possessions they should win. Don’t turn the ball over and make free throws, mainly. The Aggies’ backcourt is very good, too, obviously, but Arkansas running the four of Davonte Davis, Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black, and Ricky Council IV provides so much length and athleticism that teams with good guards can struggle with, evidenced by Auburn last night. Something’s gotta give with the team’s splitting the regular season with the home team winning each, but I like Arkansas on a neutral floor.

Is Muss better off with veteran players (transfer portal) than the diaper dandies? - Twitter user @Jo61582222