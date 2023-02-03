Continuing our weekly series answering reader questions. As a reminder, all reader questions on The Trough , HawgBeat's premium forum, are answered on the board. Not all questions from Twitter are answered. To ensure your questions are answered, subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

@ SCAR: W

@ UK: L (toss up)

Miss State: W

@ TAMU: W (toss up)

UF: W

UGA: W

@ Bama: L

@ Tenn: L (toss up)

UK: W

So 6-3 to finish out, which should put them at 21-10 (10-8).

Obviously, best case scenario would be to win out, but I just don't see that happening. A win Saturday would put the Razorbacks at 16-7 (5-5) and in a solid enough spot moving down the home stretch of the schedule. The three toss ups are crucial. Winning two of those toss ups would really push Arkansas up the seed line so long as they win the rest of the winnable games.

Kentucky is a toss up in my mind mainly because it's on the road and Kentucky has been playing better of late. The Wildcats have won five of their last six after a 10-6 (1-3) start. Most impressively, they handily beat Tennessee on the road. They're trending in the right direction and playing well, but Arkansas will have a chance and also has a solid matchup.

Sweeping an opponent is never easy in conference play. After beating the Aggies by double digits in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks will look to sweep them on the season. Texas A&M will obviously want revenge from the road loss from this past week, and will look forward to that attempt on their home court.

I consider Tennessee a toss up because they have stretches where they go completely anemic on offense. Arkansas' defense currently ranks 12th nationally on KenPom in terms of efficiency, which could really give the Volunteers some problems. Recently they lost at home to Florida by double digits and have a tough stretch of conference matchups before hosting the Razorbacks.