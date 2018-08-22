"Any new measurements from fall weigh-ins on our committed guys? I'm most curious about where Gregory and Z-Williams are right now." - Turbo Buffalo

NIKKI: Didn't check with everybody but checked in with Eric Gregory and Zach Williams. Williams says he's 225, losing body fat, gaining muscle. Gregory says he's up to 270 which is....slightly unbelievable since he was last updated to be 225. That makes him the heaviest defensive end commit out of the four and only 20 pounds off of DT Enoch Jackson who weighs in at 290.

"How does Jack Lindsey fit in the QB rotation or is his sole role going to be as the place holder on FGs?" - stetson01

HUTCH: As much as I'd love to see a fellow Springdale High graduate under center, I don't think that happens unless something has gone really, really bad. Like John Rutledge-level bad. However, he'll be on the field as a holder for field goals and extra points, so don't be surprised if they dial up some sort of fake with him throwing the ball.

"Will there be a depth chart of the players placed on the scout team or will they be publicly named? How will the new redshirt rules affect redshirting if the can play in four games and have no effect in eligibility?" - stetson01

HUTCH: Any information that comes out about which players are on the scout teams will be from the open portions of practice the media is able to view. I have been told we'll get to watch the first 20 minutes of practice every Tuesday and Wednesday during the season, but that has yet to be announced.As for the new redshirt rule, Chad Morris and the coordinators have both said they love it and they intend to take advantage of it. You'll see some players early and maybe some players late depending on how they develop throughout the season. It's definitely something we're going to keep track of.

"Is there a player on the roster this year that could be a surprise break out?" - kizersozehog

HUTCH: This is a tough question. I really like what I've seen from Maleek Williams. He's kind of the forgotten running back considering the others are all former four-star recruits, but he is a big, physical runner. That could come in handy with an offensive line that will likely struggle this season.

"Are we still feeling good on Melvin McBride? Anything new on Tim Anderson or Chibueze Nwanna?" - Turbo Buffalo

NIKKI: Yes, I still feel very good about Melvin McBride's interest in the program after he tweeted that he will decide next week. There's a lot going on with McBride with him missing his first game of the season, and potentially more, but if it all gets cleared up I expect he'll be a Hog. Nothing new from Anderson or Nwanna, they both still want to visit during the season.

"Jadon Jackson and Kendall Young are supposed to announce before their senior years. Getting pretty close. Would love and update on those two, and are there any others making decisions before school starts that we need to be on the lookout for?" - DaltonG

NIKKI: Jadon Jackson still doesn't have Arkansas in the mix based on his projected position at the next level--receiver. Kendall Young's decision is coming down to the wire between Arkansas, Mizzou and Vanderbilt and I think Mizzou. Numbers-wise, not sure the Hogs can even squeeze him in but his decision is coming up soon so stay tuned. Besides McBride, I don't think there will be anyone else shutting down their recruitment before the season starts.

"Is the hokey pokey really what it’s all about or were we lied to as kids? Wps" - Jmoore18

NIKKI: Last I checked, yes, yes it is what it's all about.