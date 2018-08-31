"Since Kelley starts, Storey next in, JPS and Noland in the wings, Lindsey holder on place kicks, where does that put Hyatt beside running the scout team? After being heralded by the media after the Spring Game, looks like he is the odd man out for some reason." - stetson01

HUTCH: First of all, I don't think Hyatt was really "heralded by the media" after the spring game. It was more like heralded by the fan base. Most of the media recognized the fact that he was going against a third-team defense that featured walk-ons and guys who won't play much. On top of that, I went back and watched the spring game and analyzed how he did. Neither of his passes went more than three yards down the field, with one being off line and preventing the receiver from gaining any additional yards. A couple of his runs would have been shorter had he been live, another was decent but he stepped out of bounds shy of the line to gain on third down and another was made possible because he faked out a walk-on fourth-string defensive end on an option play. There was another pass play called and he ended up getting sacked after running backwards several yards and not throwing the ball away. So upon further review, his spring game performance really wasn't that impressive.

That said, Hyatt is definitely the odd man out at this time. Other than really early in camp when Morris basically said "Don't count out Hyatt," the coaches have pretty much not said anything about him. It's been all about Kelley vs. Storey for the starting job and Noland vs. Jones for playing time with the new redshirt rule.

"Where has Hayden Johnson gone to? Moved him to where? Transfer guy?" - tburkeslice

HUTCH: With no true fullback in this offense, Hayden Johnson and Kendrick Jackson have moved to the tight end and running back rooms, respectively. Johnson finds himself behind a pretty loaded group that includes Austin Cantrell, Jeremy Patton, Cheyenne O'Grady and Grayson Gunter. However, he is more in the mold of Cantrell. He is the kind of tight end who will line up in the backfield and primarily serve as a blocker, with an occasional pass in the flats, whereas Patton, O'Grady and Gunter can split out wide and have more of a receiver role in addition to blocking responsibilities. It would not be surprising if Johnson decides to transfer because of that, but I hate to speculate at this point in time.

"Who are a few guys on offense & defense that, although might not be starters or significant playing time guys at the moment, could have an impact on the team when we look back on the season? Basically, who do you think the sleepers are?" - landocommando13

HUTCH: On offense, I think Jordan Jones is a guy who will work his way onto the depth chart and be a weapon in this offense. I thought that when Morris was first hired, but then he basically disappeared in the spring and I started to doubt myself. However, he really came on strong the second half of fall camp and drew a lot of praise from the coaches after switching back to an outside receiver spot. I feel like the coaches will find a way to get the ball in his hands.

Defensively, I like Jamario Bell. Assuming he isn't hurt for an extended period of time - we saw him limp off the practice field Wednesday - I think he could make an impact. He's a third-team defensive end behind Randy Ramsey and Gabe Richardson right now, but Ramsey has been banged up. If he is limited at all, expect Bell (if he's healthy) to get extended reps Saturday and get after the quarterback. He is crazy athletic and the potential is there, but he just hasn't put it all together yet.

"Do we reach our projected number of 5 OL in this class, or have they decided to take only 4? Either way, do you think this staff goes full Boar after 7 or 8 OL next year?" - pokerpig

NIKKI: I don't see them getting more than four but if they get Brady Latham and get all three JUCO offensive linemen that they're on then they could squeeze in five. Just based on how hard they're still going after some 4-stars left on the board, I get the feeling they'll only take four and get a tight end, another secondary player and maybe another receiver. In 2020 they definitely need to get five or more for the offensive line.

"Do you believe John Chavis' defense will be better than his time under Sumlin at A&M?" - wwatkins123

NIKKI: I definitely think he has the potential to make the defense better than it was at A&M especially with the talent he has coming and the flashes of talent we've already seen from the true freshmen like Bumper Pool, Joe Foucha, Myles Mason, Noah Gatlin, etc. Once this defense gets more depth, they'll have a chance to be in the top half of the SEC defensively.