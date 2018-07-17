HawgBeat.com

If you had to guess three players that could commit during the cookout weekend that are off the radar who would they be?

NIKKI: Since there aren't any "off the radar" athletes attending the barbecue, I'm going to rephrase the question to: If you had to guess three players that could surprise everyone and commit, who would they be?

There have already been rumblings about Texas 4-star LB Zach Zimos and former Baylor 3-star CB commit Myles Brooks committing at the barbecue but there are several recruits who I think could decide to shut things down early and surprise everyone. Warren HS standouts Treylon Burks and Marcus Miller are the two most obvious in my opinion but also, the most mysterious. They've kept their recruitments very quiet, especially Burks who is the highest rated recruit in the state of Arkansas. I could also see current Memphis 4-star DE commit Eric Gregory making the flip on his visit. Another commitment that would surprise me would be 3-star DT Enoch Jackson Jr. who recently cut his list down to Texas Tech, Arkansas and Clemson. If Arkansas locked up Miller, Jackson and Gregory, they'd be bursting at the seams on defensive line commits and the pressure is already on these guys with three spots already taken. Jackson will be with Mansfield Legacy teammates S Jalen Catalon and DE/DT Taurean Carter.

What position group shows the greatest opportunity for improvement heading into fall camp? - Turbo Buffalo

HUTCH: I'm going to go with the secondary because I love its potential despite not having much time together in its current form. What I mean by that is during the spring, Kamren Curl just moved to safety, Chevin Calloway got his first action as a starter, Ryan Pulley was coming back from injury and Kevin Richardson II was limited and unsure of his eligibility for 2018. Throw in an All-SEC caliber safety in Santos Ramirez and I think the unit has tons of potential. So more time together this fall could lead to big improvement.

Which Arkansas Football assistant coach is most likely to be nominated for the Broyles Award this season? - stetson01

HUTCH: This is a tough question that I could answer in a number of ways. As I mentioned in a previous response, I really like what Arkansas has in the secondary. The only problem there is that the Razorbacks have multiple coaches - Ron Cooper and Mark Smith - coaching that unit, so who would get the nod? Another possibility is John Chavis. I think the defense will be much improved in 2018. The only problem with him is that it won't take much for the defense to be "much improved" because it was so bad last year. Still, I'm not sure a middle-of-the-pack defense would warrant a Broyles Award nomination. With all of that said, I'll go with Jeff Traylor being the nominee. The Razorbacks' running backs room is pretty deep. A healthy Chase Hayden will be dangerous in this offense, in my opinion. Devwah Whaley, Rakeem Boyd, T.J. Hammonds and Maleek Williams give Arkansas several options. Distributing the carries will be tough, but if Traylor can do that successfully, I see him being the Broyles Award nominee.

How does Chad Morris plan to use all the RBs? - HawkSavage

NIKKI: I expect to see two feature running backs with a third power back getting a small number of carries as well. It's going to be critical to pick out the running backs this fall camp that can block and catch just as well as they can run the ball. There weren't super clear leaders in the running back group after the spring but running backs coach Jeff Traylor has plenty of options to choose from. If all five options stay healthy, it's going to be really interesting to see how they split up the carries. The offense should be very balanced, especially this season with no clear starting quarterback and an offensive line that needs a lot of improvement.

Who does 2019 RB prospect A'Montae Spivey remind you of as he comes closer to making a commitment? - HawkSavage

JACOB: Spivey reminds me a lot of Mark Ingram at the NFL level. Not saying he’s a future Heisman winner, but both of them are smaller RBs who can easily get to the edge on a defense and outrun defenders, but can also run through the tackles and lower his head to gain extra yardage. They both also possess great short area quickness and stellar ball vision to make defenders miss at all levels of the defense.