HawgBeat.com

HawgBeat Mailbag: July 2, 2018
Breakout football player for 2018-19?
HUTCH: I'm not sure if you can consider him a breakout player because we've been aware of him for several years, but I'll go with Randy Ramsey. Despite getting a lot of playing time last season, he made only two sacks. I've been a believer in him since the first time I saw him in spring practice several years ago and I think he'll thrive in John Chavis' defense. He could have a 10-sack type of year, which would be tied for sixth on the UA single-season list.
Are you surprised we only have 1 commit from Texas at this point? How many do you foresee when the dust settles on NSD - SpudM70
NIKKI: Well, as of noon CT, Arkansas has two, but yes, it's a little surprising--but not concerning. The staff takes a less high-pressure approach to securing commitments so they let recruits take their time, get on campus a couple times, really think things through. I could see them picking up four or five more from Texas.
Is KJ Jefferson gonna get his 4th star? - shnuke
NIKKI: With a really strong senior season I could see him picking it up. Mississippi does have a really, really strong 2019 class though so I'm not sure if they'll end up giving out that many more. Only six dual-threat QBs have 4-stars this class so far and Jefferson is the 12th ranked dual-threat this cycle.
Arkansas’s status with Derrick Hall II?
NIKKI: Hall put Arkansas in his top 8 a few months back but since then he seems to be favoriting his in-state schools and Auburn as well. The Razorbacks are really close on some pretty elite DEs and already have the commitment of 4-star Mataio Soli.
What's the deal with PWO special teams players?
HUTCH: The starting kicker job is likely Connor Limpert's to lose, as scholarship kicker Cole Hedlund transferred to North Texas after the season. He performed well after taking over in 2017, making 8 of 9 field goals and 33 of 34 extra points, and he's the only kicker currently on the roster.
As for punters, it was pretty clear the Razorbacks aren't as comfortable with scholarship punter Blake Johnson considering they have three preferred walk-on commitments coming in. One of them, junior college transfer Chad Stephens, arrived for spring ball. Neither guy performed particularly well, but Johnson was the better of the two based on open scrimmages/practices. The other two PWOs are high school guys - Reid Bauer from Magnolia (Texas) and Matthew Phillips from Brentwood (Tenn.). Phillips can also kick, so perhaps he can also compete with Limpert.
What will pitching look like next year?
HUTCH: I plan to dive into this topic at some point later this month, but pitching will be a big question mark in 2019 with Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy moving on to the pros. Barrett Loseke and Jake Reindl will also likely sign, but if either of them return, they could move into a starter role as seniors.
The biggest key will be whether or not Isaiah Campbell returns and can become more consistent. He has the ability and talent to be a legit ace in the SEC. Three freshmen I think will have much bigger roles in 2019 are Bryce Bonnin, Kole Ramage and Caleb Bolden. Whichever ones don't start could be a long reliever. Another guy I'm keeping an eye on is Kevin Kopps, who missed this season after having offseason Tommy John surgery. He looked good as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and could be a starter/long reliever next season if he comes back healthy.
