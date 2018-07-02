HawgBeat.com

Breakout football player for 2018-19?

HUTCH: I'm not sure if you can consider him a breakout player because we've been aware of him for several years, but I'll go with Randy Ramsey. Despite getting a lot of playing time last season, he made only two sacks. I've been a believer in him since the first time I saw him in spring practice several years ago and I think he'll thrive in John Chavis' defense. He could have a 10-sack type of year, which would be tied for sixth on the UA single-season list.

Are you surprised we only have 1 commit from Texas at this point? How many do you foresee when the dust settles on NSD - SpudM70

NIKKI: Well, as of noon CT, Arkansas has two, but yes, it's a little surprising--but not concerning. The staff takes a less high-pressure approach to securing commitments so they let recruits take their time, get on campus a couple times, really think things through. I could see them picking up four or five more from Texas.

Is KJ Jefferson gonna get his 4th star? - shnuke

NIKKI: With a really strong senior season I could see him picking it up. Mississippi does have a really, really strong 2019 class though so I'm not sure if they'll end up giving out that many more. Only six dual-threat QBs have 4-stars this class so far and Jefferson is the 12th ranked dual-threat this cycle.

Arkansas’s status with Derrick Hall II?

NIKKI: Hall put Arkansas in his top 8 a few months back but since then he seems to be favoriting his in-state schools and Auburn as well. The Razorbacks are really close on some pretty elite DEs and already have the commitment of 4-star Mataio Soli.