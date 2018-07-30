With the surge in recruiting, do we still only sign around 20 or a full class? – kizersozehog

NIKKI: The Hogs are looking like they’ll be able to carry 23. They’re not going to turn away guys they think have a lot of talent and they’ll figure out the numbers later with attrition and what not. So only eight-ish more slots to fill and at least two if not three have to be offensive linemen.

Nationally ranked, how do we finish out (best educated guess)? – John Theodore

NIKKI: Based on what the Razorbacks are working with now, and if they get Hudson Henry and maybe Jalen Catalon, they could be pushing no. 19-no. 18 maybe? A lot of teams are still picking up elite guys but it’s pretty easy to see which teams will stay dominant at the top of the pack, and this year there are a lot of them. I don’t think I see them breaking the top 15.

Do we stand a chance with D Wright and Barlow? – Pigem and Revs Razors

NIKKI: I say 20 percent for Dylan “Dman” Wright and about 15 percent for Darwin Barlow but I don’t see the Hogs landing either at this point. The Hogs will likely have their RB commit by the time Barlow decides and Wright seems to be in between Texas and Texas A&M at the moment.

Hogs get their first 5-star commit in what position? Do you think it happens in the 2020 class? – Zachary1234

NIKKI: I do not see it happening in the 2020 class, but they’ve only rated 13 guys 5-stars so far so it’s hard to say for sure. But I expect it to be a wide receiver if the team can keep Justin Stepp around long enough. So far though, they don’t have special connections to the two 2020 5-star wide receivers.

Without starting camp yet, have the staff targeted any freshman that will take advantage of the new redshirt rule? Are all on the table at this point? – SugatownG

HUTCH: Morris was asked about the new redshirt rule at SEC Media Days and said he loved the rule, but wouldn't use it just for the sake of using it. Without mentioning any specific names, he said he would play them only if they were ready physically and mentally. To translate that coach-speak, I think all freshmen are on the table at this point, including quarterbacks Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones. The answer to this question should come into more focus as fall camp progresses.

Recruiting wise when is the next biggest visit list? – CDT03

NIKKI: Many recruits have been saying they want to visit for the Alabama game and as we’ve seen, the Hogs see the most success recruiting when the prospects visit in big groups. It adds to the excitement, fun and pressure to commit. However, not all the prospects will be available that weekend so they’ll certainly host more other dates.

Would it be fair to say that we shouldn’t expect anymore defensive line commits? And also what are the chances on Saftey Jalen Catalon - @RazorFastRecruiting

NIKKI: The Razorbacks can get up to as many eight defensive lineman but they’ll likely have at least one more with 2019 defensive tackle Enoch Jackson being a strong hog lean leading up to his announcement on Friday. I give the Hogs a 45 percent chance on Catalon. He definitely loves the staff, it’ll just be tough to pull him out of Texas. It will still be a long time, he won’t be deciding until January.

As a graduate of SMU and a former reporter for the Mustangs, what are the biggest differences you see with the program here vs. Dallas (good and bad)? – Omnivore_O_Swine

NIKKI: I think the biggest difference is the support for the program. From the administration to the fans, it’s just completely different. It’s hard to tell from now what the differences will be because most coaches bring their cultures and procedures with them so it’ll be interesting to see how Morris blends that with the Razorback way of doing things.

Does the staff use next years class to rebuild the OL , numbers wise and quality wise, like they did the DL with this years class? – pokerpig

NIKKI: I don’t think they have a choice but to use the 2020 class to really target some 2020 elites after using the 2019 class for some really potential-filled defensive linemen. I think they were too far behind in the game to build the kind of meaningful relationships with the 2019 class than they’ll have in 2020. They’ve already gotten off to a good start with guys like Andrew Raym and Texas 4-star Logan Parr.

Do they take Spivey and Ivory now and wait to work out the numbers if we were to get lucky and have Knox/Wright/Burks to come on later in the process? – Mack Daddy Hawg

NIKKI: I fully expect Spivey to be a Hog on August 6th so they’ve got a spot for him but I think Winters would qualify as an “athlete” because he could play running back, slot or linebacker. Just depends what the numbers look like in a couple months. Since the Hogs got Burks today, I don’t see them having room for more than one more receiver (if they can get either Knox or Wright).