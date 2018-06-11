“Do we have any pitchers on next year’s team, or anyone coming in, that excite you? I know it's way too early, but who do you predict to be our weekend starters next year?” – pokerpig

HUTCH: This is a great question because the pitching staff will likely look completely different in 2019. Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy will be gone and Jake Reindl and Barrett Loseke will probably leave, as well. The big thing to watch is whether or not Isaiah Campbell returns. If he does and figures some things out, he could be the Razorbacks’ ace.

After him, I think there are a few current freshmen competing for a starting role: Caleb Bolden, Kole Ramage and Bryce Bonnin. I was really encouraged by what Bonnin showed in his short stint against South Carolina on Sunday and he’s a very talented player.

There’s also a chance Reindl decides he wants to pitch for his hometown team as a senior or Loseke chooses to come back to try to correct his control issues (24 walks in 43 1/3 innings) and improve his draft positioning, but I’m counting on both turning pro because they won’t have any leverage as seniors. If either guy surprises me and comes back, I think both have the ability to start.

Matt Cronin might get a shot to start, similar to Zach Jackson, but I like what he brings out of the bullpen as a closer capable of going multiple innings on multiple days a week.

“With this last class (Dorian Gerald and a few others) and what we have on campus, can this staff (Chief) get this current D this season to a middle of the pack D in the SEC? Do you get any feeling on this from the coaches?” – RegHog

HUTCH: I have said all along that the defense will be improved this year, but I think middle of the pack in the SEC is probably its ceiling. The starters at most of the positions are going to be pretty good. Randy Ramsey, McTelvin Agim, Dre Greenlaw, De’Jon Harris, Ryan Pulley and Santos Ramirez all have All-SEC potential, in my opinion. The difference is in the depth. They will wear down and either make mistakes because they’re tired or a backup will be in the game and make a mistake. This year’s defensive class is a step in the right direction, but – aside from Gerald, who is a JUCO guy – they are young.

“Over or under 6 wins? Why?” – BygCountry

HUTCH: This is tough because my prediction, as of right now, is six wins. I think Arkansas wins its four non-conference games and then wins a couple of SEC games – probably Vanderbilt and someone else.

If I had to pick either over or under six wins, I’d probably take the under just because of how difficult it is for coaches inheriting Power Five programs coming off losing seasons, such as Chad Morris at Arkansas. Coaches in those situations have reached six wins in Year 1 just 31.2 percent of the time over the last two decades.

"Should we be concerned about Spivey's lack of offers from more prominent programs?" - Fastlane32