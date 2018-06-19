When will the juco guys be on campus? - thegreatwhite50

NIKKI: I don’t have an exact date but should be the front end of July.

With Reed committing to tech, does that mean our staff is confident in the top tier corner talent? Also, It seems like we have let several offensive linemen go by the way side. It can only mean one of two things imo, Fry is confident in the two instate guys or he is legitimately losing recruiting battles. What’s your take on the oline recruiting? - BygCountry

NIKKI: Yeah, the Hogs are still going strong after Bobby Wolfe, Josh Foster and, don’t forget, Raymond Woodie as well. And second question…Fry lost one to Stanford and two to in-state schools so it is tough to compete with that. There are still plenty of guys left on the board and it’s never too late to offer more guys who have a big senior year.

How are the Hogs doing with TQ? – Mass31

NIKKI: The Razorbacks are in a great spot with T.Q. Jackson. He loves the offensive staff and says he’ll be back on the Hill for the BBQ on July 27th which is 6 days after he’s set to commit.

The kicker that was at the camp....the one that didn't miss....kicked a 65 yard field goal to end the camp....is the university interested? – 1947hog

NIKKI: I’m sure they’re interested but with the scholarship numbers where they are and Morris trying to bring in his guys, I don’t foresee them using a scholarship on a specialist. And Michael Lance was his name.

Do you believe in the “domino” theory among highly ranked recruits? – Mr.Uncommon

NIKKI: Yeah, to a point. But a lot of it depends on their relationships with one another. Just because they’re a group of 5 guys, all 4-stars, doesn’t mean they know each other well or have any particular interest in playing together. I also don’t really think the domino theory would come into play for Arkansas in this recruiting cycle because of their record. The 4-8 record kind of cancels out a lot of that momentum. It takes special players to come together as a group and decide they’ll all commit and try to change a program.

I know you’ve addressed how CCM used TE’s in the past, but do you get any indication from the staff how confident they are in this TE group and will they make the TE’s a primary focus? – RegHog

NIKKI: Well, I believe the tight ends on campus are very competent so they’ll definitely get used in Morris’s offense, they just need to be fully versed in the playbook, just like everyone else. Do I think they get used more than the receivers or running backs? No. I think the RBs will catch more passes still than the tight ends but I could be wrong.

What’s the update on Zimos? Also which of the recruits on the big board do you feel are going to commit next? – cowens55

NIKKI: Zimos and I catch up often. He enjoyed all of his visits but from conversation it seems Arkansas and Mizzou showed him the best time. I still feel good about it. Decision before the season for sure. Also, read the Next Three Up piece from Greg: https://arkansas.rivals.com/news/updated-three-recruits-who-could-be-next-to-commit-to-arkansas-

Do you expect a Hog commitment before the dead period that is coming up? – gohawgsgo

NIKKI: I don’t expect a commitment before this weekend, no. But players can still commit during the dead period.

What’s the big spot to take recruits with this staff? With the last staff it was the catfish hole but I haven’t heard anything ab the CH since the staff came to Fayetteville. – djdepriest

NIKKI: Still the Catfish Hole, plus Wright’s BBQ.

Myles Brooks just announced his de-commitment from Baylor. Are the Hogs still pursuing him? – rljjr

NIKKI: Yes, the Hogs are still pursuing Pflugerville CB Myles Brooks. He says he’s very interested in getting up to the Hill and the plan is to get him up for the BBQ at the end of July. The staff does typically like to get guys on their official visits before a commitment however.

Who do you see replacing the hitters we have up and down the lineup this year, on next year's team? I know we get our freshman duo back but who on campus, or coming in, swings a mean bat and can hit for average, or power or both? Thanks. – pokerpig

HUTCH: You touched on it in your question, but the key is getting Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin back for 2019 (and 2020). Those are two guys you can build a team around and that pretty much any team in the country would kill to have. The Razorbacks will also have Dominic Fletcher back for another year. His average is down to .285 right now, but he's slugging .447 and still has room to improve, in my opinion.

The guy I am keeping an eye on is Cole Turney. He was a freshman this season, but was limited to only seven at bats because of offseason shoulder surgery. Six of those ended in strikeouts, but the other was a deep ball that would have been a home run, but the right fielder robbed it. Dave Van Horn said he was Chad Spanberger-like in terms of his power before the season started and I am anxious to see if he can get healthy and show that off in 2019.