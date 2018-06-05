Do you sense any panic in any of the staff members regarding recruiting to date? Surely they expected a better start than this. - pigophile

NIKKI: No and they're used to recruiting in less-than-ideal conditions. They know what they've got to sell and what they don't. Can't promise a winning SEC record right away but they can develop players to get to the next level, provide great academic support, a kick ass fan base and relationships that will benefit them for a lifetime, beyond 4-5 college years.

This is my first true follow of a recruiting cycle...about what time frame do we see more prospects finally committing? - John Theodore

NIKKI: Really anytime between now and signing day. In my opinion, it's still early, not panic mode time, but kids are cutting lists earlier and earlier these days so it's getting everyone on edge.

With only 4 commits and none of them highly rated, a few 4-stars jumping ship, is it time to panic? I see a lot of posters losing their minds about it, so I’d like to see your view point. - BygCountry

NIKKI: I personally see winners in all four commits that Arkansas has already landed despite their ratings. KJ Jefferson will come in and compete right away, Beaux Limmer and Joseph Stone are prototypical examples of the kinds of OLs you want to find that have a high ceiling and Malik Chavis is a home-grown with speed and a lot of potential so I'm not worrying about ratings with any of those guys. As for the four-star (Tennessee) guys "jumping ship," well I don't personally consider it jumping ship, just fine tuning and narrowing down their options. They still have Arkansas interest but their other top options are tough to compete with, with a 4-8 record, and that's just that.

What is it gonna take to get some of these highly rated instate kids to jump onboard? - TrainHawg

NIKKI: It's going to take some winning, don't need a lot but a sign that things are moving in the right direction. You'll also have to convince them to be THE guy at Arkansas and help put the program back on the right track. Takes a certain kind of athlete to go to a school that's on a skid, they have to be hungry for playing time and really be in love with the coaches and the environment, but that part's the easiest.

Which position group will Chad Morris get the best recruits? QB, RB, WR, or TE/OL? - RushJohnNabors

NIKKI: You know obviously wide receivers do pretty well in Morris's offense so that's not a hard sell to a guy but I think it'll just vary depending on the strength in each position group per class, where the prospects come from, where the staff has connections, etc.