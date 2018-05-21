What’s your opinion on McTelvin Agim’s career to date and do you think he'll be more productive under the new staff? - Blrobbins

HUTCH: I believe Agim has had a productive first two seasons at Arkansas, but it is hard to live up to the hype that comes with being one of the few five-star in-state recruits the Natural State has ever produced. His career stats - 64 tackles, 13 TFLs, 5 sacks - don't exactly jump off the page, but he has been disruptive on the defensive line.

Being another year older should help him, but I do believe the new coaching staff will help him. John Chavis defenses are all about getting pressure on the quarterback, which should lead to more production from Agim. I was a little surprised by the move inside and that will probably limit the stats he has in 2018, but he should still be able to get into the backfield.

What’s the deal with Jordan Jones? Seemed like a guy Morris would want but haven’t heard a lot about him this Spring. - jpnorsworthy

HUTCH: You're exactly right that Jones seems to fit what Morris wants on offense - which is mainly speed, speed and more speed. He was one of the guys I immediately thought of as potential breakout stars when Morris was hired. However, he was kind of nowhere to be seen in spring practice. Jones was pretty much limited to third-team reps with the occasional first- and second-team reps. Based on what Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock have said in interviews, it's just a matter of him picking up the offense. He has the physical tools, but just needs to get better mentally, which can be said about several players. Personally, he's one of the top guys I'll be keeping an eye on when fall camp rolls around. Can he get a grasp on the offense and provide the deep threat we got a glimpse of against Missouri last season?

Can you give me your top 8 list of recruit names, that you feel comfortable (higher than 80% prediction) with Arkansas signing. - tburkslice

NIKKI: This feels like a trap but I'll give it a shot. Mataio Soli, Carl Williams, Shamar Nash, Hudson Henry (yes, I know but I feel good about it personally), Treylon Burks, Zach Williams, Trevor Roberson, Jack Buford. Honestly can't say 80% for any of these because they're all heavily pursued but they are my best bets.

Where will the Razorbacks end up in the national team football recruiting rankings for 2019? - stetson01

NIKKI: I feel confident they'll be on the bubble for a top 25 class. Based on the prospects they've been getting on campus I think they have a very fair shot at the 8-9 4-star mark.

Do you think recruiting will improve under Coach Morris? We are talking about a lot of highly rated recruits but commits so far are 5.5, 3 star recruits. - Annertan0

NIKKI: In short, definitely yes. This staff's much more aggressive approach to offering and the way they build relationships will surely help bolster future recruiting classes. Also, the 2019 class ratings aren't settled yet.

Stoked about KJ's commitment. Does he seem like a kid that will stick, or waver down the stretch? - ChilliHog

NIKKI: I do think he'll end up signing with the Hogs. He did mention to Chad Simmons that he kind of wants to visit A&M but he committed after that and I think with the amount of love he's receiving from the staff, I think it would take a TON for another school to pull him away.

Now that Hunter Johnson has announced his Transfer from Clemson. Any chance he considers Arkansas? - jarob24

NIKKI: No, I don't see this as a possibility. I've already read that the Indiana native is favoriting schools closer to home like Purdue and Northwestern.