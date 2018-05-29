What are the players allowed to do during the Summer to get prepared for Fall and can/do coaches have any say so? Once Fall begins, how many official practices do they get before season opener? - John Theodore

The players are allowed to do skills and drills with S&C Coach Tru in the morning and then they do player led workouts between going to summer school class. The staff is not allowed to be involved with these conditioning sessions and work outs. The players are allowed to do four hours of film session a week though. Once Fall camp starts, and for Arkansas that is the last week of July, they're allowed 29 practice sessions. The NCAA recently disallowed two-a-days that include multiple live periods or conditioning periods so they can have a live practice in the morning and a walk-through or conditioning session in the afternoon. Here are the practice guidelines as dictated by the NCAA:

• Up to three days of practice may be live contact (tackling or thud).

• There must be three non-contact/minimal contact practices in a given week.

• A non-contact/minimal contact practice must also follow a scrimmage.

• One day must be no football practice

What do you think CCM and his staff really think about Arkansas and being here? I know what we hear them say as they should say all the right things in trying to build and promote a program. Are they happy? Do they truly enjoy it? Or are they in the background saying/thinking man this is where coaches come to die? Are they still riding that high of being in the SEC and on the big stage? - hogger42

I can't jump into their heads but I have no doubt that they're very happy here. With most of the staff coming from SMU, I'm sure they're thrilled with the passionate fan base and the support from the community and administration. All of the assistants have very high goals for themselves so I truly don't think any of them believe Arkansas is "where coaches come to die."

Which uncommitted 2019 Texans do u think sign with hogs? - hoythog

Please read the piece I posted yesterday where I list the 19 recruits I give better than a 60% chance of signing with the Hogs and why. There are six uncommitted Texans on my list.

READ: Nikki's 19

It appears that the incoming defensive recruits are physically ready to play, who do you think will contribute first? - pigem

Well, I give Bumper Pool a shot at very early playing time because he's a beast and he was also able to participate in spring ball so that gives him a big leg up. I also think Ladarrius Bishop and Dorian Gerald get a lot of early reps. I think really any of the secondary additions have a shot at reps this coming season just because the depth is very thin back there.

Who do you think will be our next commitment? - calvin7173

Before Mataio Soli picked up his new Auburn offer, and immediately scheduled an official visit with the Tigers, I would've had him on commitment watch for this upcoming OV but just doesn't look probable since his Auburn OV is the next weekend. I'm putting Carl Williams on commitment watch for his visit next week because he loves the staff and I haven't heard of him making more visit plans so far.

Do you think there will be more transfers? - pigem

Yes, with summer school starting I think we'll hear about two or three more transfers soon, we've chatted about this on the board but nothing is for certain yet.