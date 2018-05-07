Based on the quarterback talent currently on the roster, do you believe either of the incoming freshman signal callers will see significant action this season?

Nikki: In short, no. Chad Morris’s offense is complex and I believe the quarterback needs to be 100 percent comfortable with the playbook. Based on the precedent set at SMU with Ben Hicks and (arguably more athletic and better suited for the Morris offense) D.J. Gillins, Morris will play the guy who has the best grasp on the playbook.

For this football class, does this staff have goals for how many we have committed by certain dates?

Nikki: I think they'll get couple more by the end of summer, a few during the season, maybe five or six more by the end of the season depending on performance and then the rest before national signing day. It's a lot different when it's the first recruiting cycle under a new head coach. By year 3 at SMU, Morris had all of his 2018 guys ready to sign at the early signing period. Any of the guys they get to commit before early signing day I'm sure they'll encourage them to sign early. It's much nicer for them, and usually the prospect too, to just go ahead and sign early and get it out of the way.

How many offensive and defensive linemen will Arkansas look to sign in 2019?

Hutch: I’d say five on offensive, three or four on defense. Morris has said he wants to have 15 scholarship o-linemen and they’ll be at 13 this season. Three of them - Gibson, Wallace, Froholdt - are seniors. So replace them and fill the two extra spots means five.

Any inside Texas insight into Coach Chavis' tenure at A&M? Chavis certainly didn't suddenly forget how to coach defense or call a game.

Nikki: I wish I could give a good answer to this one but that’s really tough. I think it’s one of the most debated things these days and no one has the right answer. I think Coach Morris knows what he’s doing. It was obvious based on performance that the defense struggled there at the end but that was A&M as a whole at the end of Sumlin’s reign. I think you’re going to see a lot of new juice from Chavis. I’m sure he wants to prove he can still do it better than anyone in the biz so I’d expect better all-around at Arkansas.

Why wasn't Van Malone brought here?

Nikki: I think that answer is best answered with some stats. I don’t think any defensive coordinator could have a defense with stats that the Mustangs had and keep his job. That’s not all on him but ultimately, that’s who gets the blame. The defense only held one team to 14 points or less. In six games, opponents put up 35 points or more on the Mustangs. Even with an offense that scored more frequently than any other in the NCAA, you can’t win games if your defense is giving up that many points per game. He did just have two defensive linemen picked up by NFL teams, defensive captain and d-end Justin Lawler in the seventh round and defensive tackle Mason Gentry was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans. The secondary, much like the Razorbacks, gave up huge plays downfield and the linebacker group was not very physical.

Who do you think is the best closer on the staff?

Nikki: I think the best recruiter and closer on the staff is wide receiver’s coach Justin Stepp. Every wide receiver prospect that I’ve ever talked to loves him and he’s pulled in some real talent since he started at SMU. From getting Trey Quinn to the Hilltop, to Judah Bell (Courtland Sutton 2.0), to Mike Woods, he’s locked down really talented guys. He’s targeting elite talent at wide receiver for the Hogs and I think he’s going to get some.

Which of the highest-rated Texas recruits sign with hogs in 2019?

Nikki: Well, the Razorbacks have already signed 3-star OL Beaux Limmer but he certainly won’t be the only signee out of Texas. Best chance: RB Darwin Barlow out of Newton, WR Dylan Wright from West Mesquite, Trevor Roberson from Wellington.

Do you anticipate defensive shifting to become more prevalent in college baseball and do you get the sense that DVH embraces such sabermetrics?