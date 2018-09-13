"Which of our currently committed recruits have you been surprised by so far? I know there have only been a few games to sample through for analysis, but what are your thoughts?" - Siffter

NIKKI: Well, he wasn't a commit when I saw him but Brady Latham really surprised me. I mean I like what I saw on tape but you don't get the full picture of how an offensive lineman plays if you're just watching highlights. He was very consistent and I think I underestimated him because of his offer list.

"With all the RB offers gone out lately, how many are we looking at taking in 2020? And are we still on higher rated guys like Evans?"

NIKKI: I still think they'll only get one back in this class because of all the talent they'll have back in 2020. I wouldn't be surprised to see a running back transfer but they'd still be set with just one I think. They offered 20 running backs in the 2019 class before getting the commitment of 3-star A'Montae Spivey.

Zachary Evans specifically has cut Arkansas out of his top 25, I think they're out of the running for Kendall Milton out in California, but plenty more, 12 in fact, offers out already and some really good offers. I like these early offers the Hogs are giving out to guys who've been thus far more under the radar.

"When is the next round of recruit ranking updates? What are the chances of some of our currently committed 5.7 3-stars get bumped to a 4-star?" - cking13

NIKKI: The next update comes at the end of the 2019s senior season, then they get one final look over before signing day. I think some guys might have a chance but as of now I think everyone is pretty appropriately rated. KJ Jefferson has been putting up huge numbers but he's got to show improvement from his last tape to get a bump.

"Do you think we will lose recruits if we do not win more than 4 games this year?" - Hawg Chief

NIKKI: Honestly no... And I'm just basing that off of the fact that the recruits all committed to Morris understanding that he's trying to rebuild the program so they know better things are coming when they get to campus. The key is their relationships with the coaches, if they're keeping up communication then it should be fine.

"If Arkansas goes winless in SEC play, do you think we can have a top 25 recruiting class?" - aboatman27

NIKKI: Based on the guys already committed, yes. They'd have to lose a 4-star to fall out of the top 25 and they're still in the mix to add one or two so they should still be a top-25 class. I ran the numbers in good, safe and bad scenarios and only if they lose guys will they drop that far. READ

"Trey Knox?" - NattyPat

NIKKI: Ah, the question of the week. Luckily, the Rivals recruiting analysts just checked in with the Hogs' 4-star target from Tennessee. READ HERE.