Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-02 16:43:03 -0500') }} football Edit

HawgBeat Premium Recruiting Notebook (5/2/2018)

Iiy0l14zk3gimqx0scll
S Jalen Catalon
Greg Powers
Greg Powers • HawgBeat.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jalen Catalon, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound safety from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy announced a loose top five of Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State, TCU, and Texas and right now he plans to take official visits...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}