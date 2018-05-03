Arkansas’ baseball team returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at LSU.

It will be another chance for the Razorbacks (32-13, 13-8 SEC) to win a road series, while the Tigers (26-19, 10-11) are looking to right the ship after losing six of their last eight games.

Here is a preview of the upcoming series…

Schedule (TV)

Friday, May 4 – 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Saturday, May 5 – 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sunday, May 6 – 2 p.m. (SECN+)

Only one of this weekend’s games – Saturday – is on national television, but all three can be watched on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app.

Projected Starting Rotation (season stats)

Friday – Jr. RHP Blaine Knight (11 games/11 starts, 7-0, 2.45 ERA, 63 K/15 BB, 62 1/3 IP)

Saturday – Jr. LHP Kacey Murphy (10 games/9 starts, 5-3, 2.54 ERA, 53 K/8 BB, 56 2/3 IP)

Sunday – TBA

Arkansas is still searching for a consistent third starting pitcher for the weekend, as head coach Dave Van Horn is going back to “TBA” for Game 3 of the LSU series.

The decision comes after redshirt sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell struggled against Alabama and failed to get out of the second inning Sunday.

Van Horn didn’t rule out the possibility of him starting again this weekend, but he left the door open.

“We’ll just do what we need to do to get there,” Van Horn said. “If we need to throw Campbell out of the pen or decide to throw somebody else, we will.”

Although Campbell has shown flashes of why the coaches expected him to be the ace of the staff before a season-ending injury in 2017, he hasn’t been consistent in his outings this season.

In the SEC-opening series against Kentucky, the Olathe, Kan., native limited Kentucky’s potent offense to only one run on three hits in eight innings. Just two weeks ago, he threw five scoreless innings against South Carolina. Those are the performances that Knight said Campbell needs to build off of, in addition to his solid bullpen sessions.

“Obviously last weekend didn’t go the way he wanted it to, but Isaiah is a tough kid,” Knight said. “He’s going to bounce back. … I mean, he’s got the stuff. It’s just a matter of when it all links up and it’s all there.”

Despite some recent struggles, Knight is still the Friday night starter. He hasn’t pitched into the seventh inning in any of his last three starts and he’s allowed three runs in his last two.

Knight credits that to teams having a good scouting report on him at this point of the season and attacking his pitches early in the count, but Van Horn is confident he’ll look like the staff ace again Friday.

“I think that he’s a little bit of rest; we haven’t pitched him a lot of pitches,” Van Horn said. “I think he’ll have really good stuff on Friday. He knows he has to help this team and he’s done a great job all year.”

In the Polls

With the sweep of Alabama and midweek win over Texas Tech, Arkansas is back up to No. 5 in the HawgBeat composite poll, which includes top-25 rankings by Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

LSU is unranked for the second straight week after losing six of its last eight games. The Tigers were No. 9 in the preseason composite poll and hovered in the 15-20 range most of the year before dropping out.

In the RPI, Arkansas is No. 5 and LSU is No. 53.

Weather Report

The forecast for Friday and Sunday looks beautiful, as the high is 86 degrees and there is no chance of rain, according to the Weather Channel.

However, the weather could be a factor Saturday, as there is a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. They are expected to move out in the afternoon, though, so it still looks okay for baseball at the moment.

Scouting the Opponent

LSU’s projected starting rotation (season stats)

Friday – Soph. RHP Zack Hess (11 games/11 starts, 6-4, 3.92 ERA, 77 K/31 BB, 64 1/3 IP)

Saturday – Fr. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (13 games/8 starts, 8-3, 2.89 ERA, 54 K/19 BB, 56 IP)

Sunday – TBA

Coming off a runner-up finish at the College World Series last year, LSU had high expectations once again in 2018 but dropped a series against Notre Dame at home to start the season.

The Tigers recovered and were in good position until two weeks ago, when they were swept at South Carolina and then dropped two of three at Ole Miss. They are now three games behind Arkansas in the SEC West standings.

Van Horn points to the new faces on the roster – six players were taken in the top nine rounds of last year’s MLB Draft, including Alex Lange, Greg Deichmann and Kramer Robertson – as the main reason for LSU’s inconsistent performances.

“A lot of turnover,” Van Horn said. “They lost a lot of good players off that team last year that finished second in the country and won the West.”

However, even with those struggles, the Tigers are a sweep of Arkansas away from being right back in the middle of the divisional race.

“You’re going to have a year where maybe it doesn’t go your way,” Van Horn said. “But when you look at it, they’re just a few wins away from being in the top 25 and just a few wins away from hosting a regional and being in first place in the West.”

Offensively, LSU relies heavily on its speed. It ranks second in the SEC with 14 triples and fourth with 49 stolen bases.

Right fielder Antoine Duplantis is the Tigers’ top hitter, leading the team in batting average (.354), triples (5), RBIs (35) and stolen bases (12). He also doesn’t strikeout very much, with only 19 in 181 at bats.

Two other players – Zach Watson (.333) and Austin Bain (.318) – are hitting above .300, while Brandt Broussard and Beau Jordan are just below at .291. Jordan is LSU’s top power hitter, with six home runs.

The Tigers are in a similar position as Arkansas on the mound, as they are still searching for a third weekend starter. Over the last four series, Hess and Hilliard have remained in the rotation, but four different pitchers have filled the third spot.

Hess was LSU’s closer last season, but faced the Razorbacks just once in their four games. He struck out the only batter he threw to in the SEC Championship Game. Command has been Hess’ biggest issue, as he has 31 walks and seven wild pitches in 64 1/3 innings. That is a lot, especially compared to Knight and Murphy, who have combined for only 23 walks and five wild pitches in 119 innings.

Hilliard has also struggled with command at times (19 walks, six wild pitches, 3 HBP), but he has been the Tigers’ most consistent pitcher despite being a freshman. He held Ole Miss to just one run on four hits in seven innings last week.

Regardless of how they’ve looked recently, LSU will likely play much better this weekend back home at Alex Box Stadium.

“They always seem to play better when we play each other,” Knight said. “I expect them to come out swinging and they’re going to give us their best shot, that’s for sure.”

Injury Updates

Left-handed closer Matt Cronin and second baseman Carson Shaddy will both be on the 27-man travel roster this weekend, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to play.

Cronin is dealing with mono and Van Horn said it wasn’t likely he would pitch this weekend. Shaddy is still recovering from being hit by a pitch in the hand and is at about 70 percent, Van Horn said. There is a chance he could play, but it depends on how well he can grip a bat.

For a more in-depth report on these injuries, click here.

The Rivalry

Arkansas and LSU have consistently fielded good baseball teams through the years and have combined for 10 trips to the College World Series since 2004. Naturally, a rivalry has formed between the two programs.

“Growing up, I always knew it was a huge rivalry between us and LSU,” Knight said. “I know we don’t like each other for that reason. I’m going to treat it like I did last year and come out and try to beat them.”

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, it has been largely a one-sided rivalry. The Tigers lead the all-time series 70-31 and Van Horn has won only two of the 15 series since he became Arkansas’ head coach.

Despite LSU having his number, Van Horn said he doesn’t place any more importance on this series than others because all of the SEC games count the same in the standings.

“We try not to show any emotion as far as coaches to the players because our philosophy is a win’s a win and a loss is a loss,” Van Horn said. “At the end of the year, you play 30 if we get them all in and your record is what it is.

“I think the fans get fired up about different teams more than others, but we just want to go play well and get through it and get to the next one.”

The last two years have been particularly heartbreaking for Arkansas. In the midst of a school-record 13-game losing streak in 2016, the Razorbacks had a 9-1 lead through four and a half innings only to blow it after a possum coming on the field interrupted the game.

“I’ve had an animal come on the field before, but it’s usually a squirrel or a cat; sometimes a cat chasing a squirrel,” Van Horn said. “But…I would tell you this: Somebody put that possum underneath that fence. You can take that to the bank.”

Last season, Arkansas beat future first-round pick Alex Lange to win the series opener and had an 8-1 lead through six innings of Game 2, but ended up allowing five runs in the ninth to lose. That rally was sparked by a rare error by Jax Biggers that would have ended the game. To cap it all off, the Tigers beat the Razorbacks in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.

Home Run Tracker

With six home runs against Alabama last weekend, Arkansas now has 69 for the season. That is still ahead of the record-breaking pace in 2010, when the Razorbacks had 64 long balls at this point of the year.

That season, Arkansas finished with 92 home runs. Here is a chart that illustrates the Razorbacks’ game-by-game progression compared to 2010 and 2017, when it hit the third-most home runs in school history (83).

(The Razorbacks hit 84 home runs in 1999, the second most in UA history, but game-by-game data for that year is not yet available.)