The regular season comes to an end with Arkansas heading to Athens, Ga., for a three-game series against Georgia beginning Thursday.

A lot is at stake for the Razorbacks, who could clinch the SEC West and lock up a top-eight national seed for the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

“We know what’s on the line and what we have to do to win it,” pitcher Kacey Murphy said. “We don’t add any pressure to ourselves. We know we’re in a pretty good situation. We just have to play our game and it will turn out good.”

It is also another chance for Arkansas to do something it has failed to do all year: win a series away from Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks have been dominant at Baum Stadium, going 29-3 overall and 14-1 in SEC play, but haven’t been able to bottle up that success and take it on the road. They are just 5-11 away from home, including a 3-9 mark in conference play.

Making that record even more disappointing is that all three wins came in series-openers against Florida, Ole Miss and LSU and all but one of the losses have been by two or fewer runs – including four by one run.

“Knowing that we won on Friday three or four times and then we lose a series, it’s almost kind of embarrassing,” Murphy said. “We know we had it right there and we just can’t finish it out. We definitely take that as motivation going into this weekend.”

Here is a preview of the regular-season finale at Georgia…

Schedule (TV)

Thursday, May 17 – 6 p.m. CT (SECN+)

Friday, May 18 – 6 p.m. CT (SECN+)

Saturday, May 19 – 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

The first two games of the series will be streamed in their entirety on SEC Network-plus, meaning they can be watched on ESPN3.com or the WatchESPN app. However, the SEC Network will air “Bases Loaded” coverage Thursday night, whipping around to all seven games.

Saturday’s game was chosen as one of three “wild card” games on the final day of the regular season to air on national television. It will be on the SEC Network.

Projected Starting Rotation (season stats)

Thursday – Jr. RHP Blaine Knight (13 games/13 starts, 8-0, 2.87 ERA, 77 K/17 BB, 75 1/3 IP)

Friday – Jr. LHP Kacey Murphy (12 games/11 starts, 6-4, 2.30 ERA, 63 K/12 BB, 70 1/3 IP)

Saturday – R-Soph. RHP Isaiah Campbell (12 games/12 starts, 4-5, 4.29 ERA, 50 K/23 BB, 50 1/3 IP)

Even with Campbell’s numbers included, Arkansas’ starting rotation has a combined 3.03 ERA and strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.7-to-1. Getting all three to pitch to their potential on the same week has been a challenge, but they did that last week against Texas A&M.

The only runs they allowed came on a pair of home runs totaling three runs against Knight on Friday and they threw 19 1/3 innings, giving them a 1.40 ERA for the weekend. The Aggies managed just 14 hits and two walks against the trio, while striking out 23 times.

Murphy has been the surprise of the season, moving from his midweek role into the weekend rotation early in the year. He threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings against Texas A&M and didn’t allow a run.

After the game, head coach Dave Van Horn described him as a “crafty, left-handed veteran,” an assessment Murphy believes is accurate.

“I understand who I am on the mound and I think that’s what really helped me with the success this year,” Murphy said. “I don’t try to just go right at them with fastballs and overpower them with it. I try to put it where I want it and make them hit my pitch.”

Last weekend’s performance lowered Murphy’s ERA to 2.30 for the season. That is second behind only Florida’s Brady Singer and better than the likes of Auburn’s Casey Mize, Ole Miss’ Ryan Rolison, Florida’s Jackson Kowar, Kentucky’s Sean Hjelle, Mississippi State’s Konnor Pilkington, South Carolina’s Adam Hill, Texas A&M’s Mitchell Kilkenny and teammate Blaine Knight, all of whom are among the top 100 MLB Draft prospects, according to MLB.com’s MLB Pipeline.

In the Polls

Sweeping the Aggies over the weekend resulted in Arkansas jumping one spot to No. 6 in the HawgBeat composite poll, which includes top-25 rankings by Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Georgia lost a tough road series at No. 1 Florida, but also experienced an increase in the composite poll, moving up to No. 15.

Both teams are in the top five of the RPI, with the Razorbacks checking in at No. 3 and the Bulldogs right behind them at No. 4.

Weather Report



Much of the SEC is going to be battling the weather this weekend, including Arkansas and Georgia in Athens.

According to the Weather Channel, there is a 40 percent chance of rain Thursday and an even greater chance Friday (90 percent) and Saturday (80 percent).

Unlike series that begin on Thursdays during most of the regular season, the final series of the year can be extended to Sunday because of weather if the games could affect the SEC standings.

If a doubleheader were played Saturday or Sunday (when there is an 80 percent chance of rain), both games would be seven innings. Games on Sunday would have to start by 4 p.m. local time and cannot resume after 6 p.m.

Scouting the Opponent

Georgia’s projected starting rotation (season stats)

Thursday – R-Sr. RHP Chase Adkins (13 games/13 starts, 5-0, 4.46 ERA, 57 K/23 BB, 68 2/3 IP)

Friday – Fr. RHP Emerson Hancock (13 games/13 starts, 6-4, 4.82 ERA, 71 K/31 BB, 71 IP)

Saturday – Jr. LHP Kevin Smith (20 games/5 starts, 7-1, 3.25 ERA, 65 K/22 BB, 52 2/3 IP)

Van Horn and Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin have been friends since coaching Team USA together in 2011. At the time, Stricklin was at Kent State, where he led the Golden Flashes to five postseason appearances and the 2012 College World Series.

Despite that success, Sticklin had a losing record in each of his first four seasons with the Bulldogs, which put him on the hot seat. They stuck with him, though, and Van Horn has been high on them since before the season began.

Multiple times, speaking at the Swatter’s Club and with the media, Van Horn said Georgia would not be an easy opponent to end the season with. In fact, he said he picked the Bulldogs to finish second or third in the SEC East, which is higher than most coaches had them because they came in fifth in the preseason coaches poll.

Sure enough, Van Horn’s prediction has come to fruition. Georgia sits in second place in the West going into the final weekend of the regular season and is still fighting for a chance to host a regional for the first time in 10 years.

“When they left here last year in mid-April, I felt like they had a lot of talent,” Van Horn said. “There were a lot of young guys on the field that if they continued to develop, which they have obviously, they were going to be a handful this year.”

All nine of Georgia’s position players from last year are back, including six players who started at least 29 games as true freshmen in 2017.

The Bulldogs also have a trio of upperclassmen leading the way offensively. Senior Keegan McGovern leads the team with a .326 batting average and 14 home runs, while juniors Michael Curry (.323) and Adam Sasser (.320) have eight home runs apiece. McGovern and Curry are tied for the team lead with 43 home runs, with Sasser right behind them with 39.

“That lineup is a little scary,” Van Horn said. “They’ve got some guys who can hammer the baseball pretty good.”

Aaron Schunk and Tucker Bradley are among the group of young players who got significant playing time as freshmen. The former is hitting .316 with 11 doubles, three triples and two home runs, while the latter has a team-high 11 stolen bases to go along with a .297 batting average.

On the mound, a fifth-year senior (Adkins) and freshman (Hancock) have been the mainstays in the rotation, with Smith returning to the rotation two weeks ago and beating No. 1 Florida last weekend.

As a staff, they have struggled with their command. Their strikeout-to-walk ratio is 2.5-to-1, which is 30 percent worse than Arkansas’ starters. They also have 22 hit by pitches and 18 wild pitches, compared to eight and 10 by the Razorbacks’ starters.

To close games out, Georgia turns to right-hander Schunk, who plays third base in the field. He has eight saves and a 2.35 ERA in 17 appearances. In 23 innings, he has 23 strikeouts and only four walks.

Right-hander Zac Kristofak has also been a solid bullpen arm for the Bulldogs. He has four saves and a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings spread across 27 relief appearances.

Injury Updates

With starting catcher Grant Koch likely to miss at least the first two games at Georgia with a sprained ankle, Arkansas will rely on its two lightly used backups behind the plate.

Freshman Casey Opitz replaced Koch after the injury Sunday and will be the starter Thursday, but Van Horn didn’t rule out the possibility of TCU transfer Zach Plunkett playing this weekend, as well.

It won’t be the same as having Koch – considered one of the top draft-eligible catchers in the country – back there, but the pitching staff is familiar with Opitz and Plunkett because they get most of the work at practice.

“I’m perfectly find with either of them back there,” Murphy said. “They all know the pitchers really well, so whoever’s back there will be just fine.”

The Razorbacks will also likely be without starting shortstop Jax Biggers, who is recovering from a fractured left index finger suffered in the series opener against Texas A&M. Jack Kenley will start in his place after playing great defense last weekend.

“We’re not walking around all nervous and on edge because we’ve got Casey Optiz catching or Jack Kenley playing shortstop,” Van Horn said. “It’s not an issue to us. Yeah, you lose some experience and you may lose some power, definitely at the catching position, but as far as the defensive part of it, we feel pretty good.”

This weekend will be closer Matt Cronin’s first full series back after missing three weeks with mono. Van Horn said he would be available to throw about 30 pitches as he works his way back to full strength.

His absence allowed relievers Jake Reindl and Barrett Loseke to evolve into bona fide bullpen arms who the Razorbacks can lean on come postseason play.

“Cronin’s thing was almost a blessing in disguise,” Murphy said. “It gave those guys an opportunity to get back on track. … It’s great having three guys come out and shut a game down for you.”

For a full update on the health of Koch, Biggers and Cronin, click here.

Home Run Tracker



Seniors Carson Shaddy and Luke Bonfield were the only players to homer against Texas A&M. Their two long balls give Arkansas 76 this season, which currently ranks seventh in school history.

The Razorbacks remain ahead of their record-breaking pace in 2010, when they had 70 home runs through 51 games. That year, Arkansas finished with 92 home runs.

Here is a chart that illustrates the Razorbacks’ game-by-game progression compared to 2010 and 2017, when they hit the third-most home runs in school history (83).

(Arkansas hit 84 home runs in 1999, the second most in UA history, but game-by-game data for that year is not yet available.)