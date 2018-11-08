FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is breaking the mold by jumping right into the thick of its schedule Friday night.

Instead of playing the likes of Samford, Fort Wayne or Southern, the Razorbacks are hitting the road for a marque matchup with Texas at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN as part of the network’s Armed Forces Classic.

“What a great venue to do it, on ESPN at Fort Bliss in front of the servicemen,” head coach Mike Anderson said about the opener. “What a way to honor the troops and the people that protect our country, so it’s kind of a neat setting for us.”

Unlike recent season openers, Arkansas is playing a Texas team Anderson believes will eventually be ranked after receiving five votes in the preseason AP poll.

The last time the Razorbacks began a season against a team of this caliber was likely 24 years ago, when they were No. 1 and the defending national champion and played John Calipari’s No. 3 UMass team.

“I think if you’re a player, you look forward to that,” Anderson said. “There’s some excitement, there’s some nervousness, and hopefully that excitement can help them raise it to another level.”

Even though he has two exhibition games as a reference, Anderson said the rotation is still a work in progress. The Razorbacks are trying to replace about 80 percent of their scoring from last year’s 23-win team and have nine newcomers.

“We’ll see what takes place in the game setting,” Anderson said. “I think that’s where you find out a little bit more about your basketball team and the players that you put in those positions.”

Sophomore Daniel Gafford, who turned down the NBA to return to school for another year, is a preseason first-team All-SEC selection and will be the Razorbacks’ centerpiece this season.

He won’t be able to do it all alone, though, so the development of the aforementioned newcomers will be critical to Arkansas’ success. That made the exhibition games leading up to the opener against Texas even more important.

“The young guys are starting to get into the flow of actual Hog basketball,” Gafford said. “All the jitters are out now. I mean, all the jitters were going to have to come out sooner or later because we’re in season now.”

Isaiah Joe has been the most impressive of Arkansas’ freshmen, leading the team in scoring during the preseason, but Desi Sills has been consistent and Reggie Chaney has shown flashes.

However, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson is who Anderson pointed to when asked which has made the most progress. He had offseason surgery that caused him to be limited early on, but he came back strong from fall break.

“When he got back, he got into a little rhythm,” Anderson said. “I think his body is getting into the shape you’ve got to have to play at this level here. I think he’s understanding you can’t take plays off.”

In addition to playing their first game of the season, the Razorbacks’ trip to El Paso will also be an opportunity to give back. They left Wednesday so they would have time to put on clinics and do other activities with the troops.

“It'll be kind of laid back, but at the same time it'll be a good setting for our guys to learn a little bit more about others and the troops and their families and some of the things that they do behind the scenes,” Anderson said. “It's a great educational experience for our guys and that's why I said to be selected to be in this ... it's a great honor.”

The Rivalry

For Arkansas fans of a certain age, just the mention of Texas is enough to make their blood boil. It was a big rivalry in the Southwest Conference, when the combined for 44 regular-season conference titles - including 26 outright.

At 20 years old, Gafford is one of the oldest players on the team and he’s from El Dorado, Ark., but he said he doesn’t get any more excited to play Texas than any other opponent.

“To me, it’s just like any other game we play in our season,” Gafford said. “It’s the next game up. It’s the most important game (because) it’s the game we’re about to play.”

Anderson had legendary head coach Nolan Richardson speak to the team about the rivalry and he has brought up some of the best games in the series, including the “Strollin’ with Nolan” game in 1990 and the Elite Eight matchup later that year that sent Arkansas to the Final Four.

“We’ve had some great, great games with Texas,” Anderson said. “When you talk about the history in itself, Texas is Texas and Arkansas is Arkansas - it’s a big rivalry.”

Unlike in football and baseball, Arkansas actually leads the all-time series 87-67 in basketball

Scouting Texas

Long before he became the head coach at Texas, Shaka Smart observed some of UAB’s practices and took some of Mike Anderson’s 40 Minutes of Hell/Fastest 40 Minutes style to develop his own “havoc” defense.

He used that style to win 26 or more games in all six of his seasons at VCU, reaching the NCAA Tournament five times and even making the Final Four in 2011.

Although Smart has struggled to a 50-50 overall record in his first three seasons with the Longhorns, he has reached the tournament twice and they are starting to look more like his teams with the Rams.

“It’s going to be an uptempo game,” Anderson said. “They like to play pressure defense and press and get after it and Shaka feels like he has the athletes to do that.”

Mo Bamba was the sixth-overall pick in the NBA Draft, but the other four starters from Texas’ team that was eliminated from the big dance by Nevada in overtime are back this season.

Friday will actually be the Longhorns’ second game of the season, as they opened up Tuesday night against Eastern Illinois. They struggled to a 71-59 victory without suspended guard Kerwin Roach II (12.3 pts., 3.7 reb., 3.6 ast. in 2017-18).

Sophomore guard Matt Coleman III led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds against the Panthers, while freshman Jaxson Hayes poured in 12 points off the bench.

Hayes, a 6-foot-11 forward, was part of the Longhorns’ 2018 signing class that ranked 10th nationally and included three other four-star prospects and a three-star.

“They’re very, very athletic and have some quick guards that can jump out the gym, and some guys that are versatile that can step out and shoot the basketball,” Anderson said. “We’re going to have our hands full with this Texas team.”