HawgBeat Projected Field of 64: 5/18
One more weekend remains before conference tournaments which means it is time for the debut of the HawgBeat Projected Field of 64.
Five teams from the Southeastern Conference are predicted to host and 10 total in the field. Arkansas finds a familiar face in its regional and could play host to another familiar face.
|1 Seed (Host)
|2 Seed
|3 Seed
|4 Seed
|
1) Wake Forest (Winston-Salem)
|
Campbell
|
Iowa
|
Alabama State
|
2) Arkansas (Fayetteville)
|
Texas
|
Houston
|
Sam Houston
|
3) Florida (Gainesville)
|
Southern Miss
|
TCU
|
Kent State
|
4) Stanford (Palo Alto)
|
Cal State Fullerton
|
Texas Tech
|
Air Force
|
5) LSU (Baton Rouge)
|
North Carolina
|
Arizona State
|
Fairfield
|
`6) Clemson (Clemson)
|
Alabama
|
Rutgers
|
Penn
|
7) West Virginia (Morgantown)
|
Indiana State
|
Notre Dame
|
Central Connecticut
|
8) Coastal Carolina (Conway)
|
Tennessee
|
USC
|
Mercer
|
9) UConn (Storrs)
|
Boston College
|
Northeastern
|
Maine
|
10) South Carolina (Columbia)
|
Maryland
|
Georgia Tech
|
Nicholls
|
11) Vanderbilt (Nashville)
|
Virginia
|
Kansas State
|
Morehead State
|
12) Oregon State (Corvallis)
|
Kentucky
|
Oklahoma
|
Loyola Marymount
|
13) Miami (Coral Gables)
|
Oregon
|
Troy
|
Florida Gulf Coast
|
14) Dallas Baptist (Dallas)
|
Washington
|
Texas A&M
|
Wright State
|
15) Oklahoma State (Stillwater)
|
Auburn
|
Oral Roberts
|
Army
|
16) East Carolina (Greenville)
|
Duke
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
Davidson
Last Four In: Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, UC Santa Barbara, Rutgers
First Four Out: UC Irvine, Louisiana, Texas State, UTSA