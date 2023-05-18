News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-18 11:00:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Projected Field of 64: 5/18

Kyler Swaim • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

One more weekend remains before conference tournaments which means it is time for the debut of the HawgBeat Projected Field of 64.

Five teams from the Southeastern Conference are predicted to host and 10 total in the field. Arkansas finds a familiar face in its regional and could play host to another familiar face.

HawgBeat Projected Field of 64 5/18
1 Seed (Host) 2 Seed 3 Seed 4 Seed

1) Wake Forest (Winston-Salem)

Campbell

Iowa

Alabama State

2) Arkansas (Fayetteville)

Texas

Houston

Sam Houston

3) Florida (Gainesville)

Southern Miss

TCU

Kent State

4) Stanford (Palo Alto)

Cal State Fullerton

Texas Tech

Air Force

5) LSU (Baton Rouge)

North Carolina

Arizona State

Fairfield

`6) Clemson (Clemson)

Alabama

Rutgers

Penn

7) West Virginia (Morgantown)

Indiana State

Notre Dame

Central Connecticut

8) Coastal Carolina (Conway)

Tennessee

USC

Mercer

9) UConn (Storrs)

Boston College

Northeastern

Maine

10) South Carolina (Columbia)

Maryland

Georgia Tech

Nicholls

11) Vanderbilt (Nashville)

Virginia

Kansas State

Morehead State

12) Oregon State (Corvallis)

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Loyola Marymount

13) Miami (Coral Gables)

Oregon

Troy

Florida Gulf Coast

14) Dallas Baptist (Dallas)

Washington

Texas A&M

Wright State

15) Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

Auburn

Oral Roberts

Army

16) East Carolina (Greenville)

Duke

UC Santa Barbara

Davidson

Last Four In: Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, UC Santa Barbara, Rutgers

First Four Out: UC Irvine, Louisiana, Texas State, UTSA

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}