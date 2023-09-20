While the Arkansas coaching staff is still focused on completing its 2024 class, the recruiting classes are filling up earlier than they have in previous years.

The Hogs currently have three commitments in the class of 2025 — two on offense and one on defense — and they're in on some more high-profile talent.

This board provides a one-stop shop for you to see who Arkansas currently has committed and who it's targeting, updated weekly. This iteration of the board will look at the offensive recruits Arkansas already has committed, as well as the ones they’re targeting.

I want to stress how early it is for the class of 2025, so please don't overreact if you see less-than-desirable names and stars in certain position groups. We'll learn more about the class after the coaching staff finishes up the class of 2024.

For more information on a specific recruit, click their name and it will take you to their Rivals profile.