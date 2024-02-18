Arkansas is working hard to rebuild the trenches through the high school ranks, and the Hogs are on some high-profile talent in the class of 2025.

The Razorbacks made a splash on Feb. 7 when they landed four-star lineman Carius Curne out of Marion. He took a visit to Arkansas the weekend of Jan. 20 and then took a subsequent visit to Ole Miss, but the Hogs won in the end.

So far, the Hogs have five total commitments in the class of 2025. Curne is the first offensive lineman to be added into the fold.

There will be plenty more names added throughout the year as the Arkansas coaches continue to host visitors and build the 2025 class. Stay tuned to The Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board, for the latest news and updates.

Note: For additional information on a specific recruit, click their name to view their Rivals profile. Mobile users may have a better experience in landscape mode.