Arkansas fans on Twitter and HawgBeat subscribers sent in their most pressing recruiting questions of the week and here are my answers!

"How close to flipping is Greg Brooks? Any word on Catalon? Still feeling strongly about his commitment chances?" - @westcohog

NIKKI: I think Arkansas made huge moves to flip Brooks this past weekend and Devin Bush joining the crew certainly helps. I'm expecting to see a decommitment from Brooks soon but he's already said he's going to decide between Arkansas, MSU and Kansas State on early national signing day anyways so that's basically saying his recruitment is open. I do still feel strong about Catalon. No one is going to communicate with him more than the Arkansas staff and he's got two of his best friends in his ear telling him to join them on the Hill. Add those factors on top of a promise of early playing time than he'd get elsewhere and that's a recipe for success.

"Predict the finish?" - @TurboBuffalo

NIKKI: Except for offensive linemen, the Arkansas coaching staff has been able to lock up almost every single prospect that's been high on their board. You can never get them all but if you're not conceding too much and going to your 4th, 5th, 6th options at positions then you're doing something right. They have momentum on their side and that's why I think they'll be able to nab Brooks, Catalon, Myron Cunningham, Chibueze Nwanna and maybe even Kelly Bryant. I even heard that the Razorbacks' chances to flip 4-star JUCO LB Lakia Henry are good so at that point you have to evaluate the class and prioritize to try to fit everyone you can.

"Are any of our commits planning on taking another official visit anywhere else before the early signing period?" - @SPACityRazorback

NIKKI: Actually I don't think I've heard of any, which is a very positive sign. Usually around this time you see guys taking other visits "just to make sure" but Arkansas's commits are all super solid. I imagine that their group chats and the prospect of coming in and turning the program around together is keeping them united and loyal to the cause.

"Give a percentage on Bryant coming to Arkansas?" - @Hawgs1987

NIKKI: Uh..... 51%? It's really tough to say. His reactions to each visit have been somewhat generic (and similar) but there are three things that are for sure. 1) Bryant trusts Morris and trusted him back when he was in high school to develop him so I don't see why that would be any different now. 2) He'd be the starter from day one here in Fayetteville. 3) He'll have more talent to throw to here in 2019 as opposed to this season. It's a business decision for him at the end of the day and a 2-8 record is a tough sell but they demonstrated when he came to visit that they really need him to run the offense.

"What're the chances we stay in the top 10 recruiting classes for 2019?" - @kjadkins14

NIKKI: It'll be veryyyy close to see whether Arkansas's final score can stave off the likes of Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida State and Auburn whose classes have yet to reach the minimum of 20 commits. If Arkansas adds 69 points for Catalon, 30 for Brooks and 45 for Henry then they'll be at 2,236 which would've put them at no. 15 last year and no. 11 in 2017. Getting a few bumps in ratings here and there for certain commits could help as well but I can't predict at this time which guys will have their ratings adjusted because most haven't wrapped up their senior seasons. My gut says no, they'll fall out of the top 10 but remain in the top 15, which is still historic.

"Should we expect the next class to not be as high because of the top instate players being higher than usual in 2019?" - @WPSrecruiting

NIKKI: The coaches are very cognizant of the in-state recruiting situation for the 2020 class and they're compensating by going hard after prospects in neighboring states such as Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas. There's a good chance the 2020 class won't be as strong as the 2019 class but that's honestly to be expected. What was not expected is how good this 2019 class is. It's rare for a team to suddenly crack the top 15-top 10 and consistently remain there because that means they're pushing out a team that's been recruiting at a high level for a decade or more. They're doing the things they need to do to keep it rolling though.

"When do you expect 2020 commits to start rolling in?" - @jefffjohnson

NIKKI: Well the coaching staff has done a really good job of getting some very elite prospects on campus this season but I don't see anyone shutting their recruitment down until junior prospect days in the early spring probably. These days most prospects cut lists of their top schools and not a whole lot of Arkansas's 2020 targets have cut lists yet. I caught up with a major 2020 offensive tackle target yesterday. Read what he had to say about his top 5 here.

"Any new news on KB to Arkansas, or his announcement date?" - @Juice02TK

NIKKI: Read the latest here from Rivals' Woody Wommack. As for an announcement date, December 4. READ