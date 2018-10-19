VIPigs and tweeters asked their most pressing recruiting questions of the week, here are the answers:

"Are you concerned about KJ?" - @DirkPiggler

NIKKI: I am not concerned about KJ Jefferson and his commitment to Arkansas. He'll be on the Hill this weekend to check out the Tulsa game and despite schools like Ole Miss continuing to stay in contact with him, no situation is better for Jefferson than the one at Arkansas. He's about to come in with four 4-star targets and he could be developed behind a proven QB like Kelly Bryant (should Bryant choose Arkansas). His relationship with the staff is very good, it would be a huge, huge blow (and surprise) if they lost him.

"If anyone in this class would de-commit, who do you see doing it and why?" - @jegreenwood

NIKKI: I've answered this one before saying A'Montae Spivey and citing his interest in LSU but I don't think LSU will get down the list to him. Luckily for Arkansas, playing for the Razorbacks is the best opportunity for pretty much every single commit to get early playing time and they all seem to relish the opportunity to turn things around in Fayetteville. No one I've heard of has official visit plans in the works for any other schools, which is more than I can say for many other schools' commits.

"Will we get a highly rated OL commit in this class?" - @DavidWard34

NIKKI: I don't see Arkansas signing any 4-star offensive linemen based on who is left on the big board, unless Stacey Wilkins miraculously decides to flip from Oklahoma. Plenty of JUCO offensive linemen with visits coming up at the end of the season so at least they have a chance at guys with some more experience.

"What's the situation with the secondary recruits?" - @RazorSavage

NIKKI: Jalen Catalon, deciding in January. Devin Bush, Hog lean, OV for the LSU game. Greg Brooks Jr, considering LSU game OV. Marquez Beason, still a tight Illinois commit but considering a visit. Jamal Hill, no serious connection that I've heard of. Bobby Wolfe, always flirting but until he announces a decommitment from A&M I don't think the staff will try too hard here.

"With 19 shaping up and knowing what the current roster looks like now, what's does the 2020 class-by position demands look like? In other words, how many by position, do they try to take for 20?" - @JohnTheodore

NIKKI: Hard to say without knowing how many transfers the team will have but it's clear they're going to go heavy on the offensive line and wide receiver groups based on the offers they've sent out. They're also offering a high number of "athletes" for the secondary. Because of the possible 9-man defensive line class in 2019, that will be the smallest group in 2020. One tight end, one running back, one QB, three linebackers.

"There are a couple of highly recruited OL in Missouri - Danielson Ike and Ira Henry - that are yet uncommitted. Ike is probably OU or Michigan bound and ? on Henry. Any word on whether there has been contact with either of these?" - mcbmd

NIKKI: FutureCasts were recently put in for Ike to Oklahoma and Henry hasn't been in contact with the Hog staff that I'm aware of. Henry has official visits in the works to Oklahoma, Missouri and a couple others. I'd see him going to Missouri before Arkansas considering where he lives.

"How do you expect the meeting of KJ Jefferson and Kelly Bryant, face to face, goes this weekend?" - @Stetson01

NIKKI: I guess I can speculate as well as anyone, I imagine it will be a very friendly exchange. Jefferson probably looks up to Bryant for all he's already accomplished in his collegiate career. Other commits seem very excited about the possibility of bringing Bryant in.

"With TCU seeming to be losing out on recruits, any news on Andrew Coker or the Newton boys?" - @HawgSavage

NIKKI: Coker has been a solid TCU commit since May, I don't anticipate him decommitting. I don't see the Newton boys decommitting either, they all chose to go to TCU together, it's close to home and Arkansas has already filled the spots they would've taken anyways. Not that they wouldn't talk to them again but they've got Spivey and they're already heavily in the mix for other secondary athletes probably more talented than Josh Foster.

"Other than Kelly Bryant, are there any other grad transfers the coaches are looking at?" - @SPAcityrazorback

NIKKI: It's too early to tell names, I'm sure they're reaching out to offensive linemen in the transfer database but I haven't seen anything definitive.