Hog nation on Twitter and HawgBeat subscribers sent in their most pressing recruiting questions of the week:

"We've seen a few random prep and JUCO linebacker offers go out over the last few months but not a lot of buzz lately for any. With other positions filling up this class, do you think the staff has moved on from the LB spot this season? If not, who do you think is still in the mix?" - @TurboBuffalo

NIKKI: Fullerton's Caleb Johnson just came to visit but will likely be between Texas and Oregon at the end of his recruitment. The Hogs also offered Lakia Henry, Tennessee commit, but he doesn't have a visit scheduled to Arkansas yet and he's solidifying his relationship with the Vols with a visit there this weekend. I think they'll take another linebacker if there's one that's a good fit but I'm not sure there is one at the moment.

"We’re currently at 22 commits. Two questions from that: How many more are the coaches looking to get; I think it’s been mentioned they may want up to 30. Of those 22, how many will sign in December?" - @jdr0269

NIKKI: Can't say what the coaches are thinking but I think they'll take as many talented guys in the 2019 class as they can get, probably not more than 30. Of the 22 commits, I expect all to sign in December.

"Aside from Devin Bush who do you see being the next commit?" - @AReames90

NIKKI: If Devin Bush (4-star corner from Louisiana) commits after this official visit, I expect fellow Louisiana athlete, current Mississippi State safety commit Greg Brooks Jr. to flip as well (as long as the Razorbacks get him on campus).

"Have you talked to Stacey Wilkins and how did you read his comments, is there really an opportunity there for us or is this just a fleeting last chance look at us" - @Jeffrodhardy

NIKKI: I have talked to Wilkins but I'm not convinced a lot has changed. He's clearly still entertaining his options and it'll be interesting to see if he actually comes on his official visit for the LSU game. It'll come down to signing day.

You can read more buzz about Wilkins here.

"What do we do now after Joseph Stone's decommitment?" - @wpsrecruiting

NIKKI: The Razorbacks are at the top of the list for Louisiana offensive tackle Dylan Rathcke and frankly, I think he's got a more realistic shot of playing in the SEC anyways. The staff is still after junior college options as well. Stone's decommitment shouldn't be any cause for alarm for anyone.

I spoke to Rathcke earlier this week, read that here.

"How would you rate Morris' first year at SMU vs. his first year at Arkansas?" - @DuckTalesLOL

NIKKI: It's very tough to compare the two in my opinion because SMU was legitimately one of the worst teams in the country when he took over the Mustangs but I think he's taken a lot from that experience and used it to quicken the process at Arkansas. He's obviously recruiting at an extremely (historically) high level and I do think the team mentality is starting to move in the right direction even if there are those in the program who still need to buy in. Arkansas should be 4-5 right now in my book and if they were I'd probably be giving Morris an B+ for his job here so far but I don't think anyone's going to forget Colorado State, UNT, the tough Ole Miss loss and the team's regression in the Vanderbilt game. It's tough to coach in the SEC with an iffy at best quarterback situation, a shallow offensive line and a questionable secondary.

"Is Collin clay the most active player recruiter you have seen since you have started working for rivals?" - SPACityRazorback

NIKKI: He probably is. He reminds me a ton of one of my favorite #StangGang15 signees Demerick Gary. When Gary committed to SMU he was so determined to help the staff convince guys that they could be the ones to turn the program around and it was great to see those guys actually get to do that, at least somewhat, and make it to a bowl game. Clay has had a tough high school season this year (0-9) so I'm sure he's hungry to get to the next level and start winning some ball games, and he knows he's going to need a lot of talent to come in and help him do that.

"With the addition of this class, how many W's do you think this class alone translates into? Both with and without KB" - @SearcyHog

NIKKI: This is a pretty impossible question to answer. At least four but I think it'll still be another tough year in SEC play. I think with Bryant they could have a shot at bowl eligibility but they might even be able to do that just with the new talent coming in. I like all the offensive weapons they're adding to the team, the running back room will still be very strong, they'll hopefully have a few more elite defensive backs to choose from (even if they're inexperienced). I think next year you'll really start to see the offensive identity that has been sorely lacking pretty much all of this season.

"How many TEs will we project to sign in the 2020 class?" - @ccfarmer2

NIKKI: I'd say just one or maybe two. They're on to some really good ones already but this offense doesn't really require more than one new (really good) tight end per class. Read all about the 2020 tight end offers here.

"Who that is currently committed do you think could flip somewhere else or not make grades? Can’t believe we have this class with our record." - @NaturalState

NIKKI: I actually really don't see anyone currently committed having trouble qualifying and quite a few guys are on pace to enroll early too, which is nice. I also don't see anyone flipping to one of their other options because Arkansas provides them with the best opportunity for early playing time.