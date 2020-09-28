 HawgBeat - HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Sept. 28, 2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 10:37:06 -0500') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Sept. 28, 2020

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Each week, we start off Monday morning with our 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week....

~Final takeaway from the Georgia loss
~Hello, Mississippi State
~Yikes, Texas A&M
~Latest SP+ rankings
~Favorite Stat from the Weekend
~My first betting experience
~Week two opening lines
~Feleipe Franks versus the field
~Offensive thoughts
~It was all fun to watch....

READ THE 10 THOUGHTS HERE

