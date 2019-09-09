News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 09:37:07 -0500') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Sept. 9, 2019

Arkansas true freshman starting left guard Ricky Stromberg.
Arkansas true freshman starting left guard Ricky Stromberg. (Nikki Chavanelle | HawgBeat.com)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Each Monday morning, Nikki and Hutch kick things off with their 10 thoughts from the weekend.

Check out the premium thoughts on The Trough.

This week's 10 thoughts:

~Positive Recruiting Note
~QB Situation
~Morris, Pressers, and the Media
~4th Down Play
~The Offensive Offensive Line
~Special Teams Letdown
~Opening SEC Week 3 Lines
~Hutch's Monday Questions
~SEC Power Rankings w/ GIFS
~Is Texas Back?

Want to read but not sure if you want to join HawgBeat for good? Get 30 days free with code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}