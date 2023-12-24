As is tradition on HawgBeat, we have put together our annual Christmas wish list for Arkansas Razorback fans. The calendar year of 2023 has left a lot to be desired for Hog fans, so the HawgBeat staff lists out four different wishes that most are hoping come true for Arkansas in 2024:

Splashy Football Transfer Portal Additions

Arkansas is off to a solid start in the transfer portal with eight commitments and a No. 19 overall ranking according to Rivals, but there’s still work to be done if the Razorbacks want to field a better team next season. Offensively, landing a big-time wide-out that can take over as the primary receiver will help alleviate a lot of concerns. Transfers like Texas A&M's Evan Stewart or Florida Atlantic's LaJohntay Wester are ideal candidates. Defensively, the Hogs need to secure an elite pass-rusher to come off the edge opposite Landon Jackson. That would create a dynamic defensive line that SEC offensive line's would struggle with. Transfers like Marshall's Elijah Alston or Albany's Anton Juncaj make sense here. - Riley McFerran, Managing Editor

Some Big Boys Up Front

There’s a good argument to be made that if Arkansas’ offensive line was just average last season, the Hogs could’ve potentially went bowling this season. But the line wasn’t great, and it contributed to a 4-8 season capped off by a blowout loss to Missouri in the season finale. Hog fans grew used to dominant offensive lines during head coach Sam Pittman’s first three seasons, and that’s what should be expected in 2024 with new offensive line coach Eric Mateos now on staff. Arkansas already has three transfer offensive linemen out of the transfer portal ready to go in the spring in San Jose State tackle Francisco Carmona Jr., Tennessee guard Addison Nichols and Michigan State tackle Keyshawn Blackstock. Pittman said Wednesday he plans to find more in the transfer portal, too, but he likes the guys he currently has, too. "We are going to add some more," Pittman said. "We need them. Listen, you know what I'm getting ready to say. This has nothing to do with what we have. We were young. You look at Chamblee, Harris, Kutas, those guys are going to be really good players for us ... but we went in first trying to find tackles. I mean, that was our biggest thing. "The next guy we want to go after is a guard who has the capabilities of snapping the football. So, we're going to go there. We may go two more, but we're definitely going to go one more."

Defensive Turnaround for Hoop Hogs

After a brutal football season, Razorback fans turned to basketball to cure their woes and enjoy the success the program has brought over the last few seasons. Only, that hasn’t happened. Arkansas sits at 8-4 on the season so far, with poor metrics and performances that have left a lot to be desired. The most notable deficiency has been on the defensive side of the ball — where Arkansas has excelled every season under head coach Eric Musselman. So far on the year, the Razorbacks are allowing teams to score 75.3 points per game, shoot 33.1% from the three point line and attempt 22.7 free throws per contest. The points allowed are currently the worst in Musselman's tenure, while the free throws and three point percentage are each the second-worst under Musselman. The Razorback basketball team has thrived with good defense in the recent past, and a well-deserved present for Arkansas fans would be to turn the season around with strong defense moving forward. At the very least, it would get the Arkansas team back to its identity over the previous four years.

Healthy Ace for Diamond Hogs