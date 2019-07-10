A week from today, head coach Chad Morris and three not-yet-announced players will travel to Hoover, Ala., for the annual SEC Media Days.

It has long been considered the unofficial start of football season, as fall camp begins a couple weeks later and the season a month after that.

More than 1,000 local, regional and national media members will ask the Razorbacks’ second-year coach hundreds of questions during their day - July 17 - but here are HawgBeat’s five biggest it hopes to have answered…