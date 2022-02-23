HawgBeat's Burning Questions for Spring Ball 2022: Starting LT?

With center Ricky Stromberg forgoing the NFL Draft and right tackle Dalton Wagner utilizing his extra year of eligibility, Arkansas returns four of its five starting offensive linemen from last season in 2022. The only loss is left tackle Myron Cunningham, who was a super senior and is now headed to the NFL.

Even though he may not have made the strides some expected in Year 2 under Pittman, it’s a significant loss because Cunningham played more than 96 percent of Arkansas’ offensive snaps at left tackle. That means the Razorbacks will be breaking in someone new at the most important position on the offensive line.

There are a few options. Luke Jones - who has proven to be a versatile backup since transferring in from Notre Dame - got the most snaps at left tackle behind Cunningham last season, followed closely by Jalen St. John, who is back with the team after a brief stint in the transfer portal.

Of the two, St. John likely has a higher ceiling and Pittman has been very high on him in the past. However, the former four-star recruit’s future could be at guard. In fact, Pittman said they would move him - and fellow former four-star recruit Ty’Kieast Crawford - to guard during the season, but both were still seen primarily working at tackle in practice.