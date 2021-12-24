HawgBeat's Christmas Wish List for Arkansas Fans

This year has been filled with plenty of success across nearly every team on campus in Fayetteville. All the wins and records were fun, but it has left fans wanting more.

The higher the success, the higher the expectations, and it is safe to say that the expectations for Arkansas athletics have gone up considerably. There is plenty to wish for this Christmas season, but here are a few of HawgBeat's biggest wishes for Arkansas fans...

An Outback Bowl victory

This is probably the most obvious wish, but it’s a good one nonetheless. Everyone knows where this football program was just two years ago, and to win a Florida bowl game on New Year's Day versus Penn State might just make up for some of the pain under the previous regime.

Arkansas won back-to-back bowls in the 2014 and 2015, but those were in the Texas and Liberty Bowls, respectively. The last really meaningful bowl the Hogs won was Jan. 6, 2012, when they defeated Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. Nearly 10 years later, the Razorbacks will have another shot at winning a big-time bowl game.

“To win the Outback Bowl would be my Christmas wish,” head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. “I pretty much have all the things I want in life. Been very, very fortunate, so I don’t need much. But I would like to have an Outback Bowl win.”

It will not be a cake walk against a talented Penn State team. With the losses of the Hogs’ best player in Treylon Burks and star defensive end Tre Williams, and it should be even more difficult. Despite those subtractions, fans can count on this team, especially the seniors, to be extremely hungry for a postseason victory.

Keeping Pool and staff

Pittman and his crew were gifted a few early presents when center Ricky Stromberg and safety Jalen Catalon announced they will stay in Fayetteville for another season. Those announcements were like opening a present on Christmas Eve, and now they are hoping to have more presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

The extra Covid year proved very valuable for sixth-year senior Grant Morgan this season. Redshirt senior linebacker Bumper Pool could follow in Morgan’s footsteps by returning for his extra year. Pittman has made it clear he is actively recruiting Pool, who was No. 2 in the SEC with 120 tackles this season.

“Certainly it’s no secret we’re going to try to get Bumper to come back,” Pittman said earlier this month. “I don’t know if we can or not, but we’re trying. So we’ll see.”

Along with trying to retain Pool, Pittman will have to make an effort to keep his talented coaching staff together. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles are two names that have circulated during the coaching carousel.

Other assistants such as running backs coach Jimmy Smith, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and defensive backs coach Sam Carter have not been talked about much, but could be valuable in plenty of programs around the country. Despite the rumors, Pittman said he feels confident that nobody is leaving.

“I think we’re in great shape,” Pittman said Dec. 15. “I have no indication whatsoever that we might lose anyone on our staff. And to put it out there, I don’t want to lose anyone on our staff.”

Consistency and a PG on the hardwood

Tuesday’s win over Elon was an early Christmas gift for Razorback head coach Eric Musselman and his team, but as forward Kamani Johnson mentioned after the game, there is plenty of work to be done.

“Everybody’s ready to get back home, see family for a little minute,” Johnson said. “It’s three days off, but…in the locker room, nobody’s satisfied. We’re getting prepared for Mississippi State. So we’re kind of focused on that.”

A win is a win, even if it was an Elon team that boasts just one Division I victory, but conference play is up next and that is a different beast for an Arkansas team that has had issues in non-conference play.

If history repeats itself, this Musselman-coached team will figure things out down the stretch to have momentum going into the postseason. The Hogs have the talent to make another NCAA Tournament run, but they will need to address the glaring issues.

“We’ve got 12 games or whatever to look at and kind of lump them all together as Stage 1,” Musselman said after the Elon win. “Stage 2 is the SEC play. Stage 3 is the SEC Tournament, Stage 4 is if you’re fortunate enough to play postseason. I’m going to kind of look at this whole body of work, and, quite frankly, we’re one game behind where we had hoped to be. We’ve got to make that up at some point.”

Luckily for the Hogs, the rest of the SEC did not really light things up in non-conference play. Arkansas has a chance to emerge as one of the top teams in the conference, but it will take finding a starting point guard, consistent scorers and more physicality to get there.

Redemption on the diamond

If there was ever a team destined to make a trip to Omaha, it was last year’s Razorback squad. The run to 50 wins was incredible and the team sat at No. 1 for almost the entire season.

As things go in baseball, the hottest team came out on top in the end. Unfortunately for the Hogs, that was N.C. State in the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Arkansas likely won’t have another Kevin Kopps on the mound this season, but the talent on the roster is as good as head coach Dave Van Horn has had. The Razorbacks brought in the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class to go along with a loaded veteran group.

Winning 50 games is no easy feat, but this team might be primed to do it in back-to-back seasons. With Van Horn at the helm, it is virtually Omaha-or-bust every season, and this year will be no different.

Neighbors gets a postseason win

Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors said this year’s team is the most talented he has had during his time in Fayetteville. Injuries have plagued the squad early in the season, but they should be close to full health in time for a late-season run.

Neighbors has steadily improved each year with the Hogs. Last season was the first time he took the team to the NCAA Tournament, but it suffered a first-round upset to Wright State. If the trend of improvement continues, and they get healthy, the Hogs could be in line for a tournament victory this season.

Softball makes first WCWS in program history

Softball head coach Courtney Deifel and her crew brought in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2022, but there's a season to be played before those players ever step foot on campus.

The team had a record-setting year last season that was highlighted by 43 wins, a regular-season SEC title and hosting a Regional and Super Regional, but came up just short of making it to Oklahoma City.

Having never never made an appearance in the Women’s College World Series, Deifel's squad could be poised to take the program the next step this season.

Arkansas soccer finally gets over the hump

The Buffalo Bills have nothing on the Arkansas soccer program, which has reached the SEC Tournament finals six straight years only to lose all six times.

It was still a great year for Colby Hale's squad, as it won 14 straight matches and Arkansas reached its first ever Elite Eight before falling to Rutgers in penalty kicks.

Though they lost a lot of talent to the professional ranks, younger players showed signs of promise throughout the season, so in 2022, it is our wish that the Razorbacks can make it seven straight appearances and finally capture the SEC Tournament title.