1) ALABAMA

Game against Auburn looked like it might be close at half time, but alas, they pulled away at the end, just as they have done throughout the season. What more can be said here that hasn’t already been said? They are far and away the #1 team in the country. They'll still have quite the test against the Bulldogs though.

2) GEORGIA

They dominated Georgia Tech and are cruising toward their showdown with Bama in the conference championship. Do they have enough? Bama has been showing cracks the last month or so, and though they have ended up pulling away late in all those contests, but they also have yet to face a team with the talent level of Georgia’s squad in my opinion. LSU is the closest, but at that point in the season, Bama had yet to be exposed. Bama has struggled, in one half, against the likes of The Citadel, Auburn, and Mississippi State. Georgia may have a small chance, the best of anyone so far, to unseat the kings.

3) LSU

Despite their road loss to a very tough A&M squad in the last week of the season, I don’t think it was enough to demote them past the 3 spot. Also, while that was an incredible game to say the least, LSU was robbed of that victory. Several pivotal calls on several questionable plays were called in favor of the Aggies that I just could not agree with. The pass interference that gave them a second chance tied 72-72. The interception that was overturned to even start overtime. The fact that there was 1 second left on the clock somehow despite what clearly looked like a player in the field of play. An all-time great game that just didn’t go the way of the Tigers, but every loss they’ve had this year has been to a ranked team, so take that for what it’s worth.

4) FLORIDA

What is known as one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football, with many all-time greats playing in it over the past several decades, was a certified stinker this weekend. Florida State mailed in their season long ago, and I think it’s fair to wonder whether Florida State fans still have the same enthusiasm about Taggart that they did early on in his tenure this spring. Regardless, Florida almost moved to #3, but they had the same amount of losses as LSU, and quite frankly, there were worse for the Gators (the 21-point home loss to Mizzou for starters).

5) TEXAS A&M

Really struggled with the 5-6 spot, but this win was too gutsy to ignore from the Aggies. Kentucky had a better season record, but they lost head to head against the Aggies and definitely lost steam toward the end of the season. The Aggies showed real life under Jimbo, and have notched another signature win this season, and could have potentially been in the playoff hunt with another over #2 Clemson (which in itself was a near upset). Love their heart and the fight, and Trayveon Williams is a bonafide baller. Losing him will hurt, but the future is bright in College Station.

6) KENTUCKY

Nothing but praise for the Wildcats on my end, and they should have no shame in their finish here. They throttled Louisville for the first time in what feels like an eternity. Don’t think anyone could have predicted them doing as well as they did this season, but that team has legitimate Sunday talent with Benny Snell Jr. and Josh Allen, to name a couple. Mark Stoops has done a 180 on the outlook of this program going forward, a testament to his coaching capabilities and this team’s talent and belief in the coach.

7) MISSISSIPPI STATE

Placing them here feels too low for the amount of talent they had on this team this year, but the facts are facts; .500 conference play just isn’t good enough, especially with one of the most fearsome defensive fronts in the nation combined with a true dual-threat ace at quarterback. No question that Nick Fitzgerald regressed as a passer. Coach Moorhead needs more time to prove himself, and they closed the season out somewhat strong, but I came away discouraged by this team’s performance this year.

8) MIZZOU

Some may be shocked that Auburn has fallen so low, but the bottom line is, Mizzou just appears to be the better team. Mizzou lost by 1 point to a solid Kentucky team, by 2 points to South Carolina, and hung in against Georgia for nearly the entire game before mistakes caught up to them. 8-4 with a .500 conference record is better than the Tigers of Auburn can claim, and not many would argue that Mizzou had more talent than Auburn did. Perhaps the opposite is true. Drew Lock was also scouted heavily by some NFL teams these last couple weeks, an indication that the signal-caller could be headed for high draft status.

9) AUBURN

Stidham has largely disappointed this season, but the brunt of their season’s failures cannot solely be blamed on his play. He certainly hasn’t been awful, but in large part, has been less impressive than he was projected to be. This was a team that was projected to compete for a playoff spot, and looked every bit of that team when it opened the season with a win against Washington. However, as time went on, and conference play began, they wilted and will end the season with a 3-5 conference record, including losses against Miss. State, Tennessee, and LSU (two of these were at home). Consider me one of the many that took the bait on the Tigers this season, but that just did not materialize in a meaningful way. 7-5 feels like a huge letdown for a team with this kind of talent.

10) SOUTH CAROLINA

Another team that I feel definitely underperformed this season was the Gamecocks, who took massive strides backwards offensively at times this year. Deebo Samuel, profiled as one of the most explosive and dynamic receivers in the nation, finished with 849 yards receiving due to a strong month of November, but finished outside the top 40 at the position in yardage, and hadn’t posted a 100-yard receiving game this season until Nov. 10. Jake Bentley, the exciting young signal-caller, finished with less yards passing than last year despite only taking half the sacks. The defense looked lost for a majority of the season, and overall, finished as one of the least effective in the conference. Is Will Muschamp on the hot-seat?

11) VANDERBILT

Bowl eligibility feels, to me, like a victory for this squad, who played above their means in some unexpectedly competitive games this season (Notre Dame, Florida, Kentucky, Mizzou). Had they just won two of those four they would likely be ranked and have a chance to play a meaningful bowl game come this holiday season. While just a bowl would be enough, they were within grasp of a much nicer season despite clearly inferior talent. They will likely take a large step back next season unless they can find a high-impact quarterback to replace Kyle Shurmur.

12) OLE MISS

They were fun to watch offensively, and painful to watch defensively. One of the few consistencies in this SEC season, the Ole Miss defense was projected to be bad and they were even worse than anticipated. Regardless of that, you’ll have a hard time convincing me that Jordan Ta’amu is not a very good, if not great, SEC quarterback. His game may not translate to the next level at all, and he does have possibly the nation’s best receiving core, but he did good things all season. Nearly 4,000 yards passing despite taking 30 sacks, while adding value with his legs as well. Though they will regain bowl eligibility next season, this team is trending heavily downward with the departures of elite talent such as AJ Brown, Greg Little, DK Metcalf, and even Ta’amu.

13) TENNESSEE

A few weeks back, there were some claiming Pruitt could be on his way to competing for SEC coach of the year. I thought that was laughable, and a few short (or long, for Tennessee) weeks later, I was proven right in this instance. Tennessee just looked directionless, without an identity, and overall bad. They benefit from Arkansas playing in the SEC, because these two were far and away the worst teams in the conference this season. Tennessee at least won a conference game, two as a matter of fact. Pruitt is also bringing in a solid recruiting class, so there is still hope there. This season was never going to be a great one for the Vols.

14) ARKANSAS

An abysmal season has (mercifully) ended for the Razorback football team. Two wins on the entirety of the season, one against an FCS team, does not look good at all. Beginning of the season they looked lost, then in the middle of the season things looked like they might be starting to improve, but I could argue they closed the season almost worse than they opened it. Not sure if he lost the locker room, if the players quit, or there was just not enough talent, but one thing is for sure; this Razorback team led by Chad Morris managed to underperform against already low expectations. How about that 2019 recruiting class though?