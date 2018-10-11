Arkansas has reached the halfway point of the first season of the Chad Morris era. Riding a five-game losing streak, things haven’t gone as well as many hoped.

There have been a few signs of encouragement lately, though, which is reflected in our position-by-position midseason report card…

Quarterback: D+

A couple of weeks ago, this position was sitting in the “F” range, but Ty Storey has done enough against Texas A&M and Alabama - two really good defenses - to raise the grade to a D+.