On the final day of 2018, HawgBeat took a look back at the biggest stories of the past year. Now that the calendar has flipped to 2019, we take a look forward. These are the 10 biggest questions facing the Razorbacks in the new year…

10. Will Mike Neighbors get into the postseason in Year 2?

Despite returning to his home state with a Final Four on his resume, Mike Neighbors was handed quite the rebuilding job when he took over the Razorbacks’ women’s basketball program.

Arkansas had consecutive losing seasons under Jimmy Dykes and went 13-18 overall and 3-13 in SEC play in Neighbors’ first season. With several transfers eligible this year, they are off to an 11-3 start and have shown signs of improvement during non-conference play.

The SEC is typically brutal in women’s basketball, so the NCAA Tournament might be a long shot, but doubling their conference win total from last season could be enough to get them into the WNIT. Any postseason play in Year 2 under Neighbors would be a great step toward getting the program back to where it once was.

9. How high will Daniel Gafford get drafted?

One of the biggest storylines of 2018 was Daniel Gafford’s decision to return to school for his sophomore season. It seems to be a great choice so far, as he’s had six double-doubles in 12 games and is averaging 17.5 points on 66.1 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

How he performs in SEC play during the second half of the season will likely have some say in where he gets selected, but his athleticism and potential already have him pretty high on draft boards. Depending on where you look, he’s projected to go anywhere from 12th to 23rd in the first round.

Barring an unforeseen development and he returns for his junior season, Gafford will likely become Arkansas’ second first-round pick in the last 13 years, joining Bobby Portis in 2015.

8. How many freshmen will play vs. redshirt in 2019?

Arkansas has put together its best signing class in school history, with 10 four-star recruits already signed, two more locked in and as many as three others who could also join in February. That total doesn’t include several 5.7 three-star signees.

One reason the Razorbacks were able to bring in such a highly touted class despite a terrible 2018 season was because they sold recruits on the prospect of early playing time. Just how many of the signees play as freshmen will be an interesting storyline to track this year.

7. Will Arkansas finally field a decent defense?

Under first-year defensive coordinator John Chavis, the Razorbacks allowed 34.8 points on 413.2 yards per game this season. Those numbers were better than the school-worst marks from 2017, but still the second- and fourth-worst marks in UA history.

Arkansas hasn’t had a good defense since 2014 and no matter how good head coach Chad Morris - an offensive-minded coach - makes the other side of the ball, the Razorbacks will struggle if they don’t have at least a decent defense.

With linebacker De’Jon Harris coming back for his senior season, they’ll have a centerpiece on the unit. Cornerback Ryan Pulley and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim are still mulling their NFL decisions, but Pulley has seemingly indicated he’s coming back. Mix in some younger players and there is optimism Arkansas’ defense could potentially get up to the middle of the pack in the SEC.

6. Who will replace all of the pitching lost to the draft?

One of the strengths of Arkansas’ baseball team in 2018 was its pitching staff, which featured an ace in Blaine Knight, a very good No. 2 starter in Kacey Murphy, solid middle relievers in Barrett Loseke and Jake Reindl and a shutdown closer in Matt Cronin.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, only Cronin will be back in 2019 because the other four were taken in the top 17 rounds of the MLB Draft. That means there are some pretty big holes to fill in the rotation and in the bullpen.

Isaiah Campbell helped the situation by choosing to return to school as a redshirt junior and he is expected to be the Friday night starter. Everything else is still up in the air, but head coach Dave Van Horn seems to think he’ll have a really good and deep bullpen. Kevin Kopps, returning from Tommy John surgery, will likely get a shot to start on the weekends, with other possibilities being Jacob Kostyshock, Kole Ramage, Zebulon Vermillion and freshman Patrick Wicklander.

5. How far can freshmen, young players carry Arkansas basketball?

On a similar note but with a different sport, the Razorbacks had to replace six seniors on their basketball team this season. The result is a very young team that has been very up and down so far.

The same team that nearly beat Texas on a neutral court and beat a now-ranked Indiana team has also lost home games to Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech and struggled to beat UTSA, Texas State and Austin Peay.

Adrio Bailey is the only upperclassman on the team and he’s a junior who has struggled recently, so the Razorbacks are leaning on sophomores Gafford, Jalen Harris, Mason Jones, Gabe Osabuohien and freshmen Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, Jordan Phillips and Reggie Chaney. They’ll go as far as those players take them - whether it’s their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in five years, the NIT or staying home for the postseason.

4. Can Arkansas get back to Omaha?

There is no doubt Van Horn is capable of getting the Razorbacks to the College World Series, as he’s led them there five times in 16 years as their head coach. One thing he hasn’t done, though, is make it to Omaha in back-to-back years.

As discussed in the sixth question, Arkansas will have to find a way to replace quite a bit of pitching, as well as several big bats like Carson Shaddy, Luke Bonfield, Grant Koch and Jax Biggers. It will, however, have a pair of key pieces back in the lineup in Freshman All-Americans Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad.

It would be wise not to bet against Van Horn, but it will be difficult to make it back to Omaha in 2019.

3. Which transfer quarterback will the Hogs land?

After swinging for the fences and whiffing on Clemson’s Kelly Bryant, the Razorbacks have shifted their focus to landing another graduate transfer at quarterback. Head coach Chad Morris said he is still pursuing other options, even if it is one who can’t enroll until the summer.

Ben Hicks, who played for Morris at SMU, seems to be the graduate transfer that makes the most sense, but several other names - like Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson and Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush - have also been discussed by fans and others will likely come up in the next few weeks.

Who the Razorbacks get to play quarterback will likely help answer the No. 1 question on this list.

2. Can the Hogs replicate their 2019 signing class?

As discussed in the eighth question, Morris managed to sign Arkansas’ best class ever despite a 2-10 season.

Because the coaches have been so dialed in on the 2019 class, the Razorbacks have yet to land a commitment for 2020. They’re in on some top prospects, but whether or not they can continue to bring top-20 classes to Fayetteville probably depends on how well they do in 2019.

1. How much can Arkansas improve in Year 2 under Chad Morris?

The eighth, seventh, third and second questions on this list all have something to do with this, the biggest question of 2019. Football has the biggest following of any of the sports at Arkansas and how it performs usually dictates how fans feel about the year as a whole.