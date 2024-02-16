With 55 regular season games scheduled, HawgBeat's Riley McFerran and Kevin Bohannon went through each week and gave notes on each opponent, plus the record we think Arkansas will have that week. We finished things off with a postseason projection as well.

Week 1 - vs. James Madison (Feb. 16-19)

Riley: The last time the Hogs opened up at Baum-Walker Stadium to start the season was in 2021-22, when Arkansas lost the season opener to Illinois State to snap a 27-season streak of opening day wins. I don't see forsee that happening against a Dukes team that finished nearly .500 in the Sun Belt last year.

The Razorbacks take care of business and freshman LHP Colin Fisher excels during his first collegiate start in game four. Keep an eye on JMU's Fenwick Trimble, who was ranked as the No. 157 2024 MLB Draft prospect according to D1Baseball.

KBo: I like the four-game series to start the season. There is pressure on this team to perform at a high level after football and basketball failed to live up to expectations. This is DVH’s deepest team and up there with the most talented.

Hagen Smith, Brady Tygart and Mason Molina are in the conversation for the best rotation in the nation. Now it is time to prove it.

James Madison will be a good early test. Fenwick Trimble played well in the Cape Cod league last summer and is a preseason All Sun Belt selection. They return two weekend starters and a stud closer. The Hogs will be tested but take care of business at home, winning three of four games.

Record - Riley: 4-0; KBo: 3-1

-----------

Week 2 - vs. Oregon State (Feb. 23), vs. Oklahoma State (Feb. 24), vs. Michigan (Feb. 25)

Riley: What a weekend slate of college baseball. Dave Van Horn and the Hogs have their eyes set on revenge against Oregon State, while the Pokes of Oklahoma State are itching for a win against Arkansas after an 18-1 loss to the Razorbacks in the College Baseball Showdown last season and a regional upset two years ago. Don't forget about Michigan, which was playing for a championship just five years ago.

Hagen Smith showcases why he's one of the highest regarded pitchers in the country against the Beavers, Oklahoma State finally breaks through against Arkansas to even up a boiling rivalry and the Hogs close things out with a comfortable win over the Wolverines.

KBo: Razorbacks head back to Arlington for three games, this time against schools from three different conferences. Oregon State is a favorite to make the College World Series but lost a key player to injury this week.

Michigan is not the same team as 2019 but has some guys that can play ball. Then there is Oklahoma State, a team the Hogs know very well. It is only a four-team field, and the Hogs get the prime-time game the first two nights which will be in front of Baum Walker level crowds.

This field is a good matchup for the Hogs, and they will get to flex their depth early in the season, Hogs take two of three.

Record: Riley: 2-1 (6-1 overall); KBo 2-1 (5-2 overall)

-----------

Week 3 - vs. Grambling (Feb. 27), vs. Murray State (March 1-3)

Riley: Grambling was excellent in the SWAC last season, but the Tigers have no business competing with Arkansas. As for Murray State, outfielder Dustin Mercer and infielder Drew Vogel are not to be trifled with and ace Bryce Valero can spin it a bit after compiling a 4.02 ERA in 2023. Still, the Hogs should earn a sweep to start off the month of March.

KBo: Week 3 brings us our first midweek game of the season against Grambling. The Tigers have pushed the Razorbacks in the past almost beating them at Dickey Stephens Park a while back. Murray State has a good team and recruits the Natural State. I am not going to overthink this one, Hogs sweep the week.

Record: Riley: 4-0 (10-1 overall); KBo - 4-0 (9-2 overall)

-----------

Week 4 - vs. UCA (March 5), vs. McNeese State (March 8-10)

Riley: The Hogs have defeated the Bears in three straight seasons and I don't expect that to stop now. Though I do expect some midweek hiccups to happen eventually, Arkansas continues its dominance against in-state programs. Speaking of hiccups, the Razorbacks typically lose at least one non-conference matchup they probably shouldn't and I see that occurring in the Sunday game against McNeese State.

KBo: The first in-state game of the year takes place with UCA coming to Fayetteville on Tuesday. The Bears are picked to finish in the middle of the ASUN with a trio of returning starters at shortstop, second and centerfield in Reid Bowman, Tanner Leonard and Drew Sturgeon. McNeese State is the weekend opponent, picked to finish 5th in the Southland conference. Cooper Hext is the only preseason all-conference selection for the Cowboys. Hogs continue their winning ways with a few freshmen starting to find their mojo.

Record: Riley: 3-1 (13-2 overall); KBo - 4-0 (13-2 overall)

-----------

Week 5 - vs. Oral Roberts (March 12), vs. Missouri (March 15-17)

Riley: Red alert, we have two losses in a row. Yes, the Hogs will follow up a loss to the Cowboys with another defeat to the Golden Eagles of Oral Roberts. Fresh off a College World Series appearance, ORU has returning pieces like 3B Holden Breeze and RHP Joshua Caravalho to stave off an Arkansas team looking to get guys rest and young pitchers experience ahead of conference play.

Don't fret, though, because the Razorbacks explode right back for a sweep to open up conference play against a Missouri team that just can't quite pick itself off the bottom of the SEC basement.

KBo: The competition heats up in Week 5 as Oral Roberts comes to town and Missouri opens SEC play at Baum-Walker. ORU is not the CWS caliber team this season, but they could pull off the upset as the Hogs turn their attention to conference play. Missouri is not particularly good. The Tigers are picked to finish last in the SEC East and did not place a player on the preseason All SEC teams. The Hogs need to get their conference sweeps when they can early in the season to offset dropping games in tougher stretches of games in April.

Record: Riley: 3-1 (16-3 overall, 3-0 SEC); KBo - 3-1 (16-3 overall, 3-0 SEC)

-----------

Week 6 - at Auburn (March 21-23)

Riley: The last time Arkansas lost a series to Auburn was in 2016-17, so are the Hogs due for a letdown? Probably, but I don't see it happening despite the three-game set being on the road. With all eyes set on a loaded Arkansas starting staff, a deep bullpen saves the day for a series win and gives a glimpse of potential difference makers come postseason time.

KBo: No midweek game this week as the Hogs hit the road for their first Thursday conference opener of the season on the Plains. Ike Irish and Bobby Peirce can swing it for the Tigers. Peirce hit .343 last year while Irish was a Freshman All -American by every major publication last year. Hogs will have to limit the damage and win Game 1 to take the series.

Record: Riley: 2-1 (18-4 overall, 5-1 SEC); KBo - 2-1 (18-4, 5-1 SEC)

-----------

Week 7 - vs. Little Rock (March 26), vs. LSU (March 28-30)

Riley: Arkansas lost its most recent outing against UALR, an 11-4 defeat to cap off a two-game midweek series in April last season. The Hogs get some revenge in a big way against the Trojans.

LSU is loaded with talent again (shocker). 3B Tommy "Tanks" White? Check. RHPs Luke Holman and Thatcher Hurd? Check. Some teams struggle coming off a national championship season, but I don't see that happening with the Bayou Bengals. They force a game three but with a heroic effort from Arkansas 2B Peyton Stovall — now returned from a broken right foot and in a groove — the Hogs take the home series over the Tigers.

KBo: The Hogs return home for a 10-game homestand with Little Rock as the midweek opponent and the defending national champions LSU Tigers in the weekend series. Little Rock returns four all -conference performers and the OVC Pitcher of the Year Jackson Wells. Wells will not throw against the Razorbacks, but they have plenty of depth. The Trojans catch Arkansas looking ahead to a potential No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup and drop a close one to the Trojans.

LSU is the overwhelming favorite among Division 1 coaches to repeat as national champions. Personally, I do not see it. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews are off to the professional ranks, and this is not as deep of a Tigers lineup. The stands will be packed and beer hats in abundance as the Hogs win the series.

Record: Riley: 3-1 (21-5 overall, 7-2 SEC); KBo - 2-2 (20-6 overall, 7-2 SEC)

Week 8 - vs. Arkansas State (April 2), vs. Ole Miss (April 4-6)

Riley: Coming off a season-defining series win over LSU, the Hogs have all the momentum and use that to outlast an unusually pesky Red Wolves team. With two weekend projected starters out in Xavier Rivas and Hunter Elliott, the Rebels don't have the firepower to match an Arkansas team pushing for another SEC West title. The Hogs don't sweep, but it's a fun all-around weekend to kick off the month of April.

KBo: Arkansas State comes to town for the midweek game and its pitching gave up over seven runs a game last year. The Redwolves can hit but they walk too many hitters to compete with the Razorbacks. This could be a softball score type game, possibly 15-8. Ole Miss is trying to bounce back to its national championship form. The Rebels are not there yet and while this has always been a heated series, I think the Hogs can sweep the them at home.

Record: Riley: 3-1 (24-6 overall, 9-3 SEC); KBo - 4-0 (24-6 overall, 10-2 SEC)

Week 9 - vs. San Jose State (April 9-10), at Alabama (April 12-14)

Riley: Another midweek upset! Arkansas beats the Spartans in game one of a two-game set, but San Jose State fights back and gets deep into the Hogs' bullpen to even things up. That's okay though, because Arkansas claws back to take a road series against an Alabama team that had a promishing finish to the 2023 season and is led by new head coach Rob Vaughn.

KBo: With the season at the halfway point, the Razorbacks enter their toughest stretch of games over the next two weeks. San Jose State makes the long trip to Fayetteville and gets a dose of how baseball is played in the south. The Razorbacks head to Tuscaloosa for their weekend series against what will be a ranked Crimson Tide team. While Brad Bohannon is no longer the head coach, he recruited well, and Alabama will take a game from Arkansas on Sunday.

Record: Riley: 3-2 (27-8 overall, 11-4 SEC); KBo - 4-1 (28-7, 12-3 SEC)

Week 10 - vs. Texas Tech (April 16-17), at South Carolina (April 19-21)

Riley: It wouldn't be an Arkansas baseball season if there wasn't a stretch of games that had fans scratching their heads wondering if the Hogs could even get out of a regional. Well, here we are. Texas Tech is nationally underrated, Preseason All-American infielder Gavin Kash is a dynamite talent and head coach Tim Tadlock and the Red Raiders split a midweek against the Razorbacks.

Things don't get any prettier, either, as South Carolina has revenge on its mind after dropping a series to the Hogs in 2021. Led by Ethan Petry and Cole Messina, one of the best offenses in the country hands Smith his first (and only) loss of the season en route to a sweep over Arkansas.

KBo: If the Hogs can get to the halfway point of conference play at 12-3, I like their chances of winning the league. They will face Texas Tech in two midweek games, and I see a split against the Red Raiders. It is not that Tech is more talented than this is baseball and eight straight games against ranked opponents can take your toll on a team and South Carolina is on the horizon.

Speaking of the Gamecocks, Cole Messina and Ethan Petry are considered two of the best in the SEC with both earning preseason All SEC honors and landing on the Golden Spikes Award Watch list. Everyone remembers Robert Moore launching a bomb while the home fans were ragging him the last time Arkansas visited Columbia. Rain will force a shortened series with South Carolina winning the seven-inning rubber match on Sunday.

Record: Riley: 1-4 (28-12 overall, 11-7 SEC); KBo - 2-3 (30-10 overall, 13-5 SEC)

Week 11 - vs. UAPB (April 23), vs. Florida (April 26-28)

Riley: Bounceback time! The Hogs take out a lot of frustrations against UAPB before a big-time matchup against the Gators. This is another series where Arkansas is probably due for a letdown after its recent dominance against Florida, but a magical performance from Smith and the home-town Baum-Walker Stadium crowd pushes the Hogs over the hump to get some much-needed positive vibes back on the team.

KBo: The Hogs return to Central Arkansas to play their last in-state opponent of the season. This game will not be as close as the UCA game in 2022. I expect plenty of runs to be scored by the home team.

Florida and its all-world utility stud Jac Caglione will come to Fayetteville for a potential top-five matchup in late April. Friday and Saturday games will be nationally televised with the winner of the series securing an overall league title. I have gone back and forth on this series just because it is late in the year and so many things could have happened by this point. All things being even, great pitching beats great hitting at home. Hogs win the series with an extra inning come from behind win on Sunday.

Record: Riley: 3-1 (31-13 overall, 13-8 SEC); KBo - 3-1 (33-11, 15-6 SEC)

Week 12 - vs. Missouri State (April 30-May 1), at Kentucky (May 3-5)

Riley: Missouri State and Arkansas do not have a pleasant history, and in head coach Keith Guttin's last season, I expect the Bears to put everything on the line for at least one win in Fayetteville.

Projected to finish fifth in the East according to SEC coaches, Kentucky doesn't have the high-caliber star power to compete with the top dogs in the conference. Catcher Devin Burkes is one to keep an eye on, but I get the feeling that the Razorbacks flex their muscles against the Wildcats for a road series sweep.

KBo: The last midweek series of the season has Missouri State coming to town. This will be the second MVC team (Murray State) to face the Razorbacks. I can see the Bears splitting with Arkansas since they are picked to finish second in the MVC behind Indiana State. Kentucky will be led by catcher Devin Burkes, and they will be able to swing it. I question the depth of their pitching staff, but this is the series where the best team will not win. Sometimes baseball happens and the Cats take two of three from the Hogs.

Record: Riley: 4-1 (35-14 overall, 16-8 SEC); KBo - 2-2 (35-14, 16-8 SEC)

Week 13 - vs Mississippi State (May 10-12)

Riley: Ever since getting swept by the Bulldogs during the 2018 season, the Hogs have won 11-of-12 matchups against Mississippi State. That includes a series sweep last year in Starkville.

Though the Bulldogs were picked dead last in the West by the league's coaches, I think they could be a bit better than that now that they have a new pitching coach in town. Arkansas dominates in game one and two, but drop game three to a Mississippi State team fighting for the SEC tournament.

KBo: Mississippi State comes to town for the Razorbacks last home series of the season. The Bulldogs are picked to finish last in the SEC but throw the records out of the window at this point. I can see MSU playing for an at-large bid and taking a game from the Hogs. When the dust settles, Arkansas will win the series and have a chance to win the overall league title next weekend in College Station.

Record: Riley: 2-1 (37-15 overall, 18-9 SEC); KBo - 2-1 (37-15, 18-9 SEC)

Week 14 - at Texas A&M (May 16-18)

Riley: Since the 2015-16 season that saw Arkansas finish below .500, the Hogs have only won one road series to end the regular season and just two season finales overall. That's not exactly a promising trend, especially when the Hogs are set to go up against a Texas A&M team that could be right in the mix for a Division Championship.

Led by players like Jace LaViolette and Stanford transfer Braden Montgomery, the Aggies win the backend of the series to hand the Razorbacks another disappointing finish to the regular season.

KBo: The Hogs will face potentially their fifth ranked conference opponent with all the marbles on the line. The Aggies got one of the best players in the portal in Braden Montgomery. He and Jace LaViolette for a dynamic tandem in the outfield and in the middle of the lineup for TAMU.

If the Hogs are healthy by this point, they will have a shot. If they are not, none of this matters because they aren’t likely playing for an overall league title. I am keeping the faith and will say Arkansas wins two of three and earns a national top-8 seed in the process.

Record: Riley: 1-2 (38-17 overall, 19-11 SEC); KBo - 2-1 (39-16, 20-10 SEC)

Postseason Projection: National seed, return to Omaha