HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. Duke (Elite 8)
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
Pregame Stuff
4-seed Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 2-seed Duke (31-6, 16-4 ACC)
Tipoff: 7:49 p.m. CT
TV: TBS
Point spread: Duke, -4
O/U: 148
ESPN BPI: Duke has 63.6% chance to win, favored by 3.6
BartTorvik: Duke has 66% chance to win, favored by 4.3 (proj. score: 77-72)
**Winner faces the North Carolina-St. Peter's winner in the Final Four... That game tips at 4:05 p.m. CT Sunday**
READ NEXT
Know the Foe: Zoom chat with Duke insider
WATCH: Musselman, Krzyzewski, players preview Elite 8 matchup
2nd win vs. No. 1, other stats from Arkansas' win over Gonzaga
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' win over Gonzaga
Musselman sets new standard for Arkansas basketball
|Arkansas
|Duke
|
G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190
18.5 pts., 4.6 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.3 stl.
|
G - Jeremy Roach - So. | 6-2 | 172
8.6 pts., 2.4 reb., 3.1 ast.
|
G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205
10.7 pts., 5.3 reb.
|
F - Wendell Moore Jr. - Jr. | 6-5 | 213
13.5 pts., 5.3 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.4 stl.
|
G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210
11.8 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl.
|
F - AJ Griffin - Fr. | 6-6 | 222
10.3 pts., 3.9 reb., 1.0 ast.
|
F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220
3.6 pts., 2.6 reb.
|
F - Paolo Banchero - Fr. | 6-10 | 250
17.2 pts., 7.8 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.1 stl.
|
F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240
10.7 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.
|
C - Mark Williams - So. | 7-1 | 242
11.3 pts., 7.4 reb., 2.9 blk.
15:37, 1H - Arkansas 9, Duke 6
JD Notae has scored five of Arkansas' points, including a 3. Duke made its first three shots, but has also turned it over three times.
11:53, 1H - Duke 16, Arkansas 14
Duke has moved in front with the help of eight points - on 4 of 4 shooting - from Mark Williams. The Blue Devils have six points off of four offensive rebounds early. Notae made another 3, though, to tie it up at 14-14 before Duke's last bucket.
7:26, 1H - Duke 24, Arkansas 21
Jaylin Williams has drawn a couple of charges and has seven points for the Hogs, but Arkansas has also had four shots blocked so far, helping keep the Blue Devils in front.
2:14, 1H - Duke 37, Arkansas 31
The difference at this point is at the free throw line. Duke is 9 of 10 from the charity stripe, while Arkansas has attempted just one, which Williams made to complete a 3-point play. The Razorbacks are also minus-7 on the glass.
HALF - Duke 45, Arkansas 33
The Blue Devils ended the half on an 8-0 run, highlighted by an offensive rebound leading to a layup and a 3 by Trevor Keels at the buzzer.
15:43, 2H - Duke 49, Arkansas 37
At the under-16 media timeout, Duke has maintained its 12-point lead, but Arkansas will be shooting free throws when play resumes. Notae is up to 10 points for the Razorbacks, while Banchero and Williams have 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Blue Devils.
13:13, 2H - Duke 53, Arkansas 48
The Razorbacks have made their last four shots, including a 3-point play by Williams to cut their deficit to five. That prompted a timeout by Duke. The run has been keyed by Arkansas' defense, which has seemingly sped the Blue Devils up.
11:29, 2H - Duke 57, Arkansas 48
Coming out of the timeout, Duke got a couple of layups to push its lead back to nine. It will be shooting free throws when play resumes, too.