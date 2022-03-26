 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils (2022 Elite 8 NCAA Tournament)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. Duke (Elite 8)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Pregame Stuff

4-seed Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 2-seed Duke (31-6, 16-4 ACC)

Tipoff: 7:49 p.m. CT

TV: TBS

Point spread: Duke, -4
O/U: 148

ESPN BPI: Duke has 63.6% chance to win, favored by 3.6
BartTorvik: Duke has 66% chance to win, favored by 4.3 (proj. score: 77-72)

**Winner faces the North Carolina-St. Peter's winner in the Final Four... That game tips at 4:05 p.m. CT Sunday**

Projected Starting Lineups
Arkansas Duke

G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190

18.5 pts., 4.6 reb., 3.7 ast., 2.3 stl.

G - Jeremy Roach - So. | 6-2 | 172

8.6 pts., 2.4 reb., 3.1 ast.

G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205

10.7 pts., 5.3 reb.

F - Wendell Moore Jr. - Jr. | 6-5 | 213

13.5 pts., 5.3 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.4 stl.

G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210

11.8 pts., 4.7 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl.

F - AJ Griffin - Fr. | 6-6 | 222

10.3 pts., 3.9 reb., 1.0 ast.

F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220

3.6 pts., 2.6 reb.

F - Paolo Banchero - Fr. | 6-10 | 250

17.2 pts., 7.8 reb., 3.2 ast., 1.1 stl.

F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240

10.7 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.

C - Mark Williams - So. | 7-1 | 242

11.3 pts., 7.4 reb., 2.9 blk.

15:37, 1H - Arkansas 9, Duke 6

JD Notae has scored five of Arkansas' points, including a 3. Duke made its first three shots, but has also turned it over three times.

11:53, 1H - Duke 16, Arkansas 14

Duke has moved in front with the help of eight points - on 4 of 4 shooting - from Mark Williams. The Blue Devils have six points off of four offensive rebounds early. Notae made another 3, though, to tie it up at 14-14 before Duke's last bucket.

7:26, 1H - Duke 24, Arkansas 21

Jaylin Williams has drawn a couple of charges and has seven points for the Hogs, but Arkansas has also had four shots blocked so far, helping keep the Blue Devils in front.

2:14, 1H - Duke 37, Arkansas 31

The difference at this point is at the free throw line. Duke is 9 of 10 from the charity stripe, while Arkansas has attempted just one, which Williams made to complete a 3-point play. The Razorbacks are also minus-7 on the glass.

HALF - Duke 45, Arkansas 33

The Blue Devils ended the half on an 8-0 run, highlighted by an offensive rebound leading to a layup and a 3 by Trevor Keels at the buzzer.

15:43, 2H - Duke 49, Arkansas 37

At the under-16 media timeout, Duke has maintained its 12-point lead, but Arkansas will be shooting free throws when play resumes. Notae is up to 10 points for the Razorbacks, while Banchero and Williams have 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Blue Devils.

13:13, 2H - Duke 53, Arkansas 48

The Razorbacks have made their last four shots, including a 3-point play by Williams to cut their deficit to five. That prompted a timeout by Duke. The run has been keyed by Arkansas' defense, which has seemingly sped the Blue Devils up.

11:29, 2H - Duke 57, Arkansas 48

Coming out of the timeout, Duke got a couple of layups to push its lead back to nine. It will be shooting free throws when play resumes, too.

