 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball at Alabama Crimson Tide (Game 2, May 20, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-20 18:02:50 -0500') }}

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Alabama (Game 2)

Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series at Alabama on Friday.
Follow along as Arkansas tries to clinch its series at Alabama on Friday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is using the exact same lineup as it used in Game 1, while Alabama made a few tweaks.

Full lineups below.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (38-14, 18-10) at Alabama (27-25, 10-17)

First pitch: 7 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Alabama

Pitching matchup

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (13 G/13 GS, 3.38 ERA, 86 K/24 BB, 77.1 IP)

ALA: Sr. RHP Jacob McNairy (14 G/10 GS, 4.60 ERA, 55 K/14 BB, 62.2 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Game 1 win at Alabama

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Alabama

1. Cayden Wallace - 3B

1. Caden Rose - 2B

2. Michael Turner - C

2. William Hamiter - RF

3. Robert Moore - 2B

3. Andrew Pinckney - CF

4. Chris Lanzilli - RF

4. Drew Williamson - 1B

5. Brady Slavens - DH

5. Dominic Tamez - C

6. Braydon Webb - CF

6. Zane Denton - 3B

7. Peyton Stovall - 1B

7. Tommy Seidl - LF

8. Jalen Battles - SS

8. Owen Diodati - DH

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Jim Jarvis - SS

Pitching: RHP Connor Noland

Pitching: RHP Jacob McNairy

