HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Alabama (Game 2)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is using the exact same lineup as it used in Game 1, while Alabama made a few tweaks.
Full lineups below.
Arkansas (38-14, 18-10) at Alabama (27-25, 10-17)
First pitch: 7 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Alabama
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (13 G/13 GS, 3.38 ERA, 86 K/24 BB, 77.1 IP)
ALA: Sr. RHP Jacob McNairy (14 G/10 GS, 4.60 ERA, 55 K/14 BB, 62.2 IP)
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Caden Rose - 2B
|
2. Michael Turner - C
|
2. William Hamiter - RF
|
3. Robert Moore - 2B
|
3. Andrew Pinckney - CF
|
4. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
4. Drew Williamson - 1B
|
5. Brady Slavens - DH
|
5. Dominic Tamez - C
|
6. Braydon Webb - CF
|
6. Zane Denton - 3B
|
7. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
7. Tommy Seidl - LF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Owen Diodati - DH
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Jim Jarvis - SS
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Jacob McNairy