HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs at Auburn (Game 1)

B3: Auburn 2, Arkansas 0

Cole Foster drew a one-out walk from Connor Noland. Blake Rambusch hit a single to shortstop that advanced Foster to second. Kason Howell reached on a fielder's choice that resulted in Foster being out at third. Rambusch and Howell each advanced to second and third, respectively, on a passed ball. Noland intentionally walked Sonny DiChiara to load the bases. Bobby Pierce reached on a throwing error by Jalen Battles at shortstop. Rambusch and Howell scored on the play and DiChiara advanced to third.

B4: Auburn 3, Arkansas 0

Brooks Carlson hit a solo shot to right-center to extend the Auburn lead to three.

B4: Auburn 4, Arkansas 0

Brody Moore followed the Carlson homer up with a single to right field. Cole Foster hit a one-out single through the right side to advance Moore to third. Blake Rambusch singled on a bunt to Noland. Foster advanced to second and Moore scored.

B4: Auburn 5, Arkansas 0

Kason Howell singled through the left side and Foster scored on the play. Rambusch advanced to third on the throw to home.

T5: Auburn 5, Arkansas 1

Jalen Battles drew a leadoff walk to start the inning. Zack Gregory hit a single to right-center to advance Battles to third. Cayden Wallace hit an RBI single to shortstop to score Battles. Gregory advanced to second.

T5: Auburn 5, Arkansas 2

Michael Turner singled to left field to advance Gregory to third and Wallace to second. Robert Moore reached on a fielder's choice and Turner was called out at second for a runners interference. Gregory scored on an RBI sacrifice fly to center.

Pregame Stuff

Dave Van Horn has shuffled the order of his lineup once again, moving Brady Slavens into the cleanup spot. Zack Gregory is back in the lineup in left field, with Jace Bohrofen moving to right and taking Chris Lanzilli's spot. Full lineups below.

---------------------------------------------- Arkansas (34-11, 14-7) at Auburn (31-14, 12-9) First pitch: 7 p.m. CT Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link) Listen: Click here (FREE) Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Auburn Pitching matchup ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (11 G/11 GS, 2.77 ERA, 77 K/18 BB, 68.1 IP) AUB: Jr. RHP Mason Barnett (13 G/8 GS, 4.19 ERA, 50 K/18 BB, 38.2 IP)

