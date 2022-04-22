Scoring Recap: Texas A&M 2, Arkansas 1 (Game 1)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Robert Moore has slid into the 6-hole, with Jalen Battles moving ahead of him. Dave Van Horn also flipped the bottom two guys in his lineup, sliding Peyton Stovall into the 9-hole and putting Zack Gregory eighth.

The Aggies take advantage of a rare Arkansas error to strike first. Dylan Rock reached to start the fourth inning when Cayden Wallace's throw was low and got past Peyton Stovall. That set up Troy Claunch's RBI single.

Later in the inning, Connor Noland issued a four-pitch walk to Kole Kaler to bring in another run.