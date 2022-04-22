Scoring Recap: Texas A&M 2, Arkansas 1 (Game 1)
Pregame Stuff
Robert Moore has slid into the 6-hole, with Jalen Battles moving ahead of him. Dave Van Horn also flipped the bottom two guys in his lineup, sliding Peyton Stovall into the 9-hole and putting Zack Gregory eighth.
B-4th: Texas A&M 2, Arkansas 0
The Aggies take advantage of a rare Arkansas error to strike first. Dylan Rock reached to start the fourth inning when Cayden Wallace's throw was low and got past Peyton Stovall. That set up Troy Claunch's RBI single.
Later in the inning, Connor Noland issued a four-pitch walk to Kole Kaler to bring in another run.
T-6th: Texas A&M 2, Arkansas 1
Arkansas' first two batters reached to start the inning, but it wasn't until a two-out RBI single by Michael Turner that it finally capitalized.
FINAL - Texas A&M 2, Arkansas 1
----------------------------------------------
Arkansas (30-7, 11-4) at Texas A&M (23-13, 8-7)
First pitch: 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Series Preview: Diamond Hogs at Texas A&M
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (9 G/9 GS, 2.82 ERA, 67 K/11 BB, 54.1 IP)
A&M: So. RHP Nathan Dettmer (9 G/9 GS, 3.54 ERA, 45 K/9 BB, 48.1 IP)
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|
1. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
1. Brett Minnich - RF
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Dylan Rock - LF
|
3. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
3. Jack Moss - 1B
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Troy Claunch - C
|
5. Jalen Battles - SS
|
5. Ryan Targac - 2B
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Austin Bost - DH
|
7. Braydon Webb - CF
|
7. Trevor Warner - 3B
|
8. Zack Gregory - LF
|
8. Kole Kaler - SS
|
9. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
9. Jordan Thompson - CF
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Nathan Dettmer