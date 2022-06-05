 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks baseball vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (Stillwater Regional, June 4, 2022)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Arkansas (Stillwater Regional final)

Follow along as Arkansas takes on Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional on Sunday.
Follow along as Arkansas takes on Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional on Sunday. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Pregame Stuff

Arkansas is sticking with the exact same starting lineup and order for the third straight game.

Full lineups are listed below.

----------------------------------------------

2-seed Arkansas (40-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. 1-seed Oklahoma State (41-21, 15-9 Big 12)

Location: O'Brate Stadium (Stillwater, Okla.)

First pitch: 6:16 p.m. CT

Stream: ESPN-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Stillwater Regional: Taking a closer look at Oklahoma State

Pitching matchup

ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (15 G/14 GS, 5.83 ERA, 77 K/38 BB, 63.1 IP)

OSU: Jr. LHP Mitchell Stone (14 G/7 GS, 5.91 ERA, 32 K/10 BB, 35 IP)

**NOTE**

This is the first regional final game. If Arkansas wins, it advances to the super regionals. If Oklahoma State wins, the two teams will play a winner-take-all game at 6 p.m. CT Monday.

Pitching situations for both teams

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' win over Grand Canyon

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' wild win over Oklahoma State

Starting Lineups
Arkansas Oklahoma State

1. Braydon Webb - CF

1. Roc Riggio - 2B

2. Brady Slavens - DH

2. Zach Ehrhard - RF

3. Cayden Wallace - 3B

3. Jake Thompson - LF

4. Michael Turner - C

4. Griffin Doersching - DH

5. Chris Lanzilli - RF

5. David Mendham - 1B

6. Robert Moore - 2B

6. Nolan McLean - 3B

7. Jalen Battles - SS

7. Marcus Brown - SS

8. Peyton Stovall - 1B

8. Caeden Trenkle - CF

9. Zack Gregory - LF

9. Chase Adkison - C

Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins

Pitching: LHP Mitchell Stone

