HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Arkansas (Stillwater Regional final)
Pregame Stuff
Arkansas is sticking with the exact same starting lineup and order for the third straight game.
Full lineups are listed below.
----------------------------------------------
2-seed Arkansas (40-18, 18-12 SEC) vs. 1-seed Oklahoma State (41-21, 15-9 Big 12)
Location: O'Brate Stadium (Stillwater, Okla.)
First pitch: 6:16 p.m. CT
Stream: ESPN-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Stillwater Regional: Taking a closer look at Oklahoma State
Pitching matchup
ARK: So. RHP Jaxon Wiggins (15 G/14 GS, 5.83 ERA, 77 K/38 BB, 63.1 IP)
OSU: Jr. LHP Mitchell Stone (14 G/7 GS, 5.91 ERA, 32 K/10 BB, 35 IP)
**NOTE**
This is the first regional final game. If Arkansas wins, it advances to the super regionals. If Oklahoma State wins, the two teams will play a winner-take-all game at 6 p.m. CT Monday.
Pitching situations for both teams
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' win over Grand Canyon
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' wild win over Oklahoma State
|Arkansas
|Oklahoma State
|
1. Braydon Webb - CF
|
1. Roc Riggio - 2B
|
2. Brady Slavens - DH
|
2. Zach Ehrhard - RF
|
3. Cayden Wallace - 3B
|
3. Jake Thompson - LF
|
4. Michael Turner - C
|
4. Griffin Doersching - DH
|
5. Chris Lanzilli - RF
|
5. David Mendham - 1B
|
6. Robert Moore - 2B
|
6. Nolan McLean - 3B
|
7. Jalen Battles - SS
|
7. Marcus Brown - SS
|
8. Peyton Stovall - 1B
|
8. Caeden Trenkle - CF
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Chase Adkison - C
|
Pitching: RHP Jaxon Wiggins
|
Pitching: LHP Mitchell Stone