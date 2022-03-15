 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Grambling State Tigers (Game 1 - March 15, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-15 10:55:48 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Grambling (Game 1)

Austin Ledbetter will make his second career start Tuesday night.
Austin Ledbetter will make his second career start Tuesday night. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Arkansas (11-3) vs. Grambling State (5-10)

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Weather: Partly cloudy, 66 degrees, winds E 7 mph

Pitching matchup

ARK: Fr. RHP Austin Ledbetter (2 G/1 GS, 1.59 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, 8 K/1 BB, 5 2/3 IP)

GSU: So. RHP Roy Peguero (5 G/4 GS, 6.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 9 K/12 BB, 15 IP)

Arkansas-Grambling State Stat Comparison
Stat Grambling State Arkansas

Batting average

.296

.276

Slugging percentage

.431

.467

On-base percentage

.398

.380

Home runs

11

17

Runs/game

7.0

6.6

ERA

5.28

3.24

WHIP

1.59

1.21

Strikeouts/9 innings

9.32

10.66

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

1.59

2.47

Fielding percentage

.935

.985

Stolen bases/game

1.27

0.36

