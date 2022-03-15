HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Grambling (Game 1)
Arkansas (11-3) vs. Grambling State (5-10)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Weather: Partly cloudy, 66 degrees, winds E 7 mph
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. RHP Austin Ledbetter (2 G/1 GS, 1.59 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, 8 K/1 BB, 5 2/3 IP)
GSU: So. RHP Roy Peguero (5 G/4 GS, 6.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 9 K/12 BB, 15 IP)
|Stat
|Grambling State
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.296
|
.276
|
Slugging percentage
|
.431
|
.467
|
On-base percentage
|
.398
|
.380
|
Home runs
|
11
|
17
|
Runs/game
|
7.0
|
6.6
|
ERA
|
5.28
|
3.24
|
WHIP
|
1.59
|
1.21
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
9.32
|
10.66
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
1.59
|
2.47
|
Fielding percentage
|
.935
|
.985
|
Stolen bases/game
|
1.27
|
0.36