HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Grambling (Game 2)

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

The most notable thing about Arkansas' starting lineup Wednesday, outside of shortstop Jalen Battles getting an expected day off, is freshman Drake Varnado starting in left field. He joined the Razorbacks as a heralded infielder.

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.