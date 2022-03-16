 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Grambling State Tigers (Game 2 - March 16, 2022)
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 13:25:48 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Grambling (Game 2)

Arkansas is going for a two-game sweep of Grambling State on Wednesday.
(Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Pregame Stuff

The most notable thing about Arkansas' starting lineup Wednesday, outside of shortstop Jalen Battles getting an expected day off, is freshman Drake Varnado starting in left field. He joined the Razorbacks as a heralded infielder.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (12-3) vs. Grambling State (5-11)

First pitch: 4 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Weather: Sunny, 72 degrees, winds SSW 12 mph

Pitching matchup

ARK: Fr. RHP Austin Ledbetter (2 G/1 GS, 1.59 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, 8 K/1 BB, 5 2/3 IP)

GSU: Gr. LHP Jacorey Boudreaux (5 G/2 GS, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 20 K/15 BB, 18 1/3 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over Grambling

Arkansas-Grambling State Stat Comparison
Stat Grambling State Arkansas

Batting average

.285

.275

Slugging percentage

.416

.468

On-base percentage

.387

.384

Home runs

11

19

Runs/game

6.6

7.1

ERA

5.75

3.11

WHIP

1.64

1.16

Strikeouts/9 innings

9.14

10.89

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

1.47

2.64

Fielding percentage

.932

.986

Stolen bases/game

1.12

0.40

{{ article.author_name }}