HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Grambling (Game 2)
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Stuff
The most notable thing about Arkansas' starting lineup Wednesday, outside of shortstop Jalen Battles getting an expected day off, is freshman Drake Varnado starting in left field. He joined the Razorbacks as a heralded infielder.
Arkansas (12-3) vs. Grambling State (5-11)
First pitch: 4 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Weather: Sunny, 72 degrees, winds SSW 12 mph
Pitching matchup
ARK: Fr. RHP Austin Ledbetter (2 G/1 GS, 1.59 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, 8 K/1 BB, 5 2/3 IP)
GSU: Gr. LHP Jacorey Boudreaux (5 G/2 GS, 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 20 K/15 BB, 18 1/3 IP)
Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over Grambling
|Stat
|Grambling State
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.285
|
.275
|
Slugging percentage
|
.416
|
.468
|
On-base percentage
|
.387
|
.384
|
Home runs
|
11
|
19
|
Runs/game
|
6.6
|
7.1
|
ERA
|
5.75
|
3.11
|
WHIP
|
1.64
|
1.16
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
9.14
|
10.89
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
1.47
|
2.64
|
Fielding percentage
|
.932
|
.986
|
Stolen bases/game
|
1.12
|
0.40