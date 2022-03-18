 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats (Game 1 - March 18, 2022)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-18 09:40:01 -0500') }} baseball Edit

HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Kentucky (Game 1)

Arkansas opens SEC play with a home series vs. Kentucky beginning Friday night.
Arkansas opens SEC play with a home series vs. Kentucky beginning Friday night. (Arkansas Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

----------------------------------------------

Arkansas (13-3) vs. Kentucky (14-4)

First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Weather: Cloudy, 45 degrees, 21% chance of rain, winds WNW 17 mph

Rivals Composite Poll

Pitching matchup

ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (4 G/4 GS, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 31 K/6 BB, 23 IP)

KENT: Jr. RHP Cole Stupp (4 G/4 GS, 7.71 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 25 K/6 BB, 16 1/3 IP)

Key takeaways, box score from Arkansas' Game 1 win over Grambling

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas-Kentucky Stat Comparison
Stat Kentucky Arkansas

Batting average

.324

.282

Slugging percentage

.518

.466

On-base percentage

.425

.395

Home runs

23

19

Runs/game

9.1

7.4

ERA

5.55

3.13

WHIP

1.55

1.19

Strikeouts/9 innings

11.15

10.79

Strikeout-to-walk ratio

2.74

2.64

Fielding percentage

.978

.985

Stolen bases/game

1.17

0.56

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}