HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Kentucky (Game 1)
Arkansas (13-3) vs. Kentucky (14-4)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m. CT
Stream: SEC Network-Plus (link)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
Weather: Cloudy, 45 degrees, 21% chance of rain, winds WNW 17 mph
Pitching matchup
ARK: Sr. RHP Connor Noland (4 G/4 GS, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 31 K/6 BB, 23 IP)
KENT: Jr. RHP Cole Stupp (4 G/4 GS, 7.71 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 25 K/6 BB, 16 1/3 IP)
|Stat
|Kentucky
|Arkansas
|
Batting average
|
.324
|
.282
|
Slugging percentage
|
.518
|
.466
|
On-base percentage
|
.425
|
.395
|
Home runs
|
23
|
19
|
Runs/game
|
9.1
|
7.4
|
ERA
|
5.55
|
3.13
|
WHIP
|
1.55
|
1.19
|
Strikeouts/9 innings
|
11.15
|
10.79
|
Strikeout-to-walk ratio
|
2.74
|
2.64
|
Fielding percentage
|
.978
|
.985
|
Stolen bases/game
|
1.17
|
0.56