HawgBeat Scoreboard: Diamond Hogs vs. Kentucky (Game 2)

Pregame Stuff

For the first time this season, Dave Van Horn is using the exact same lineup as the previous game. Full lineups are listed below.

B-1st: Arkansas 2, Kentucky 0

After notching three RBI hits in the first game of the series, Robert Moore got started early in Game 2. His two-out double drove in a pair of runs to give Arkansas the lead in the opening frame.

T-2nd: Arkansas 2, Kentucky 2

The Wildcats opened the second inning with back-to-back singles and then scored their first run when a blooper by Alonzo Rubalcaba fell in right field for another single. With two outs, Kentucky ties it up with an RBI single by Ryan Ritter.

B-2nd: Arkansas 5, Kentucky 2

A solo home run by Braydon Webb - his second long ball of the week - puts Arkansas back on top. After a pitching change with two outs, Cayden Wallace hit a single up the middle on the first pitch and Peyton Stovall followed with a two-run home run.

B-3rd: Arkansas 6, Kentucky 2

Chris Lanzilli drew a leadoff walk and then, with two outs, moved to second on a wild pitch. That allowed him to score when the Kentucky third baseman couldn't handle a sharp grounder by Jalen Battles. It's ruled an RBI single.

B-4th: Arkansas 8, Kentucky 2

With the bases loaded, Moore and Slavens drew back-to-back full-count walks to bring in two more runs.

T-6th: Arkansas 8, Kentucky 3

Hunter Jump hits a solo home run to cut the Wildcats' deficit to five.

B-6th: Arkansas 9, Kentucky 3

After loading the bases with one out, Arkansas scored just one run and it came on a sacrifice fly by Brady Slavens.

FINAL - Arkansas 9, Kentucky 3

Starting Lineups Arkansas Kentucky 1. Cayden Wallace - 3B 1. Ryan Ritter - SS 2. Peyton Stovall - 1B 2. Chase Estep - 3B 3. Michael Turner - C 3. Jake Plastiak - 1B 4. Chris Lanzilli - RF 4. Adam Fogel - RF 5. Robert Moore - 2B 5. Hunter Jump - DH 6. Brady Slavens - DH 6. Daniel Harris IV - 2B 7. Jalen Battles - SS 7. Nolan McCarthy - LF 8. Braydon Webb - CF 8. Alonzo Rubalcaba - C 9. Zack Gregory - LF 9. John Thrasher - CF Pitching: LHP Hagen Smith Pitching: LHP Magdiel Cotto